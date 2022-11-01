Home » Investing Articles » A sustained rally for UK stocks is likely coming and here’s how I’d play it

A sustained rally for UK stocks is likely coming and here’s how I’d play it

The stock market looks bullish today, but there’s much more to come for US and UK stocks according to a growing chorus of commentators.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

There’s a growing chorus of voices predicting a further rally for US stocks in November and beyond. And wherever the US market goes, UK stocks often follow.

Bullish commentators over the past few days include CNBC’s Jim Cramer, analysts at JP Morgan, and analysts at Bank of America. But there are still some bearish voices out there too, such as BlackRock‘s chief investment strategist. 

October was positive

To put things in context, we’ve already seen a strong rally for US stocks during October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained almost 14% to score its best month since 1976. And the S&P 500 increased by around 8% in October.

Here in the UK, the FTSE 100 delivered an increase of around 3% last month and the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rose by just over 4%. But many individual UK stocks have done even better than that. However, not all of them have risen.

Jim Cramer thinks that technical charts are indicating there is further potential for increases this year.  However, I’d be the first to admit that relying on charts as a guide is perhaps not the best way to proceed. A better approach for me is to analyze the fundamentals and valuations of businesses.

Nevertheless, Cramer has been following renowned US technical analyst Larry Williams. And Williams apparently used charts to predict the rally in October. According to Cramer, Williams reckons the market is likely to deliver more upside through to the end of the year.

Bulls be prepared, bears beware,” said Cramer on his popular TV show. And I can see that the period heading into Christmas and the New Year has often produced bullish sentiment among investors in previous years.

Inflation and interest rates

Meanwhile, most of the optimistic commentators have been focusing on an expectation that inflation will ease soon, causing central banks to back-off from aggressive raising of interest rates. And investors have more money in cash than at any time over the past couple of decades, apparently. So, the theory goes, improving general economic conditions could cause a flood of money back into stocks and shares thus prompting a sustained rally.

Bearish voices have been saying things like the markets have already gone too far too fast. And the reality of a global recession will likely take stocks and shares lower.

However, none of these opinions should make any difference to my investment programme in shares. I’m concentrating on the prospects, valuations, and quality of the businesses underlying the shares that interest me. If those things add up to an attractive long-term investment opportunity, I’m pulling the trigger and buying. And that’s regardless of whether the general stock market moves up, down, or sideways.

Meanwhile, today’s weaker stock market offers an opportunity if I focus on the long term. After all, billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said, “Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down”.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 35%! Is this famous growth stock a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering adding this well-known growth stock into his portfolio after it shed over a third of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares in November!

| Royston Wild

It's true that the Lloyds share price looks terrifically cheap on paper. But I still consider the bank far too…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise I’m still looking at UK stocks

| James J. McCombie

I'm looking at value, consumer staples, and healthcare stocks, as well as banks and insurers, for long-term buys as interest…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price just jumped 200%+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Cineworld share price just rose from around 2.4p to near 9p in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s why I will buy this FTSE 100 stock in November

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen out of favour in recent years but I think today's low valuation and high…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Are BP shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

BP shares are up, but the company's dividend is still well below 2019 levels. Roland Head explains what's happening and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK dividend shares I’d buy in November!

| Royston Wild

These dividend-paying UK shares both look undervalued by the market today. Here's why I think they could be unmissable buys.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

At a year high, can the BP share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price continues its march higher, this Fool argues its shares still offer tremendous potential in the…

Read more »