Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK dividend shares I’d buy in November!

2 cheap UK dividend shares I’d buy in November!

These dividend-paying UK shares both look undervalued by the market today. Here’s why I think they could be unmissable buys.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

I’m searching for the best UK value shares to buy this month. Here are two I’ll add to my Stocks & Shares ISA if I have spare cash to invest.

Shock price fall

The housing market is really starting to creak as interest rate rises accelerate. Today, Nationwide announced that house prices actually fell 0.9% month on month in October.

Last month’s drop was the first since the height of the Covid-19 crisis in summer 2020.

The London Stock Exchange’s listed housebuilders face significant turbulence in the short-to-medium term. And so do suppliers of key materials, like brickmaker Forterra (LSE: FORT).

Indeed, City analysts now expect this materials supplier to record zero earnings growth in 2023. This follows an anticipated 25% rise this year.

6.4% dividend yield

The near-term outlook is looking grimmer, then. But the long-term picture remains quite exciting in my opinion. And following recent share price falls I think Forterra shares look too cheap to miss.

Today, the brick manufacturer trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.8 times. It also carries an enormous 6.2% dividend yield through to the end of 2023.

Investing for the future

Make no mistake: Britain faces a colossal shortage of homes. It reflects inadequate housing policy by successive governments. And when interest rates start to come down again (probably in the second half of 2023), demand for homes is likely to leap again.

This is why the government this week affirmed plans to build 300,000 new homes a year by the middle of this decade.

As a potential investor in Forterra I’m encouraged by the steps it’s taking to meet a possible demand boom, too. Refurbishment of its Wilnecote centre will increase capacity, boost its product range, and improve efficiency. Meanwhile its new Desford brick factory remains on schedule to be commissioned later this year.

Another top UK value share

Lookers (LSE: LOOK) is another top UK share offering brilliant all-round value this November.

The car retailer trades on a forward P/E ratio of 5.3 times. It also carries a decent 4% dividend yield for 2022, and an even-better 4.2% one for next year. And predicted dividends for the next two years are well covered by expected earnings.

Unfortunately, Lookers is expected to suffer some considerable discomfort in the near term. Earnings are expected to decline 27% and 19% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, due to supply chain issues and weak customer demand.

The EV revolution

However, given Lookers’ dirt-cheap valuation, allied with its recent ability to beat expectations, I think it’s a great value stock to buy. Just last month it hiked its full-year profit forecasts to at least £75m.

Besides, as a long-term investor I think it could be a great way to capitalise on soaring electric vehicle (EV) demand.

Britain is the second-largest market for non-petrol and diesel cars in Europe, according to Statista. And it thinks sales of EVs will soar at a compound annual growth rate of around 14.7% during the next five years. Lookers should be well placed to exploit this demand boom.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 35%! Is this famous growth stock a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been considering adding this well-known growth stock into his portfolio after it shed over a third of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m avoiding Lloyds shares in November!

| Royston Wild

It's true that the Lloyds share price looks terrifically cheap on paper. But I still consider the bank far too…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

As interest rates rise I’m still looking at UK stocks

| James J. McCombie

I'm looking at value, consumer staples, and healthcare stocks, as well as banks and insurers, for long-term buys as interest…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price just jumped 200%+

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Cineworld share price just rose from around 2.4p to near 9p in the blink of an eye. Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s why I will buy this FTSE 100 stock in November

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen out of favour in recent years but I think today's low valuation and high…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Are BP shares the best buy for dividend investors?

| Roland Head

BP shares are up, but the company's dividend is still well below 2019 levels. Roland Head explains what's happening and…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

At a year high, can the BP share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price continues its march higher, this Fool argues its shares still offer tremendous potential in the…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

A sustained rally for UK stocks is likely coming and here’s how I’d play it

| Kevin Godbold

The stock market looks bullish today, but there's much more to come for US and UK stocks according to a…

Read more »