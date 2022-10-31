Home » Investing Articles » Why are Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services shares up 8% today?

Why are Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services shares up 8% today?

Shares in IDS, formerly known as Royal Mail, were lifted today when barriers to a significant investor increasing its stake were removed.

Latest posts by James J. McCombie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Investors in International Distribution Services (LSE: IDS) got a treat, not a trick, this Halloween. It was not news that the company had reversed its name change and its shareholders would own Royal Mail shares again. Instead, the IDS share price was increasing by about 8%, which must have been a welcome change of pace.

209.60p 15.80p (8.2%) Monday, 31 October 2022 at 14:04:00 Greenwich Mean Time

IDS — which owns and was formerly called Royal Mail — shares are down about 50% in price over the last year. Royal Mail is struggling. It estimates it will report an adjusted operating loss between £350m and £450 for the 2022 financial year. UK parcel and letter volumes are declining. Postal workers have been striking over pay, conditions and cost-cutting plans, which include redundancies. Further strikes are planned for the run up to Christmas.

On the other hand, IDS’ international parcel division, General Logistics Services (GLS), is doing well. It should report an operating profit roughly equivalent to Royal Mail’s loss. Part of why Royal Mail shares became IDS shares at the start of this month might well be a desire not to be named after the problem child. IDS stated the reason was to reflect the structure of two separate companies and recognise the increasing importance of GLS.

Vesa Equity Investment in Royal Mail shares

Vesa Equity Investment, a Luxembourg-registered investment vehicle, first bought what was then Royal Mail shares in May 2020. Since then, it has built up its position. By July 2022, Vesa held 22% of the total voting rights in Royal Mail. In August 2022, the UK Secretary of State for Bussiness, Energy and Industrial Strategy, got in touch with Royal Mail to say that Vesa might be increasing its stake to over 25%, triggering a review of the situation under the National Security and Investment (NSI) Act 2021.

Today, the Secretary of State told what is now IDS that he will take no further action under the NSI Act. That presumably clears Vesa to increase its stake in IDS shares. The report of this decision was the trigger event for the rise in the IDS share price today.

Activist shareholder

Since becoming active in 2019 and announcing a reportable stake in French mass-market retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon, Vesa has been snapping up shares in other retailers. In 2020, it bought stakes in Footlocker, an American sportswear retailer, Macy’s, a US-based department store operator, and Sainsbury’s, the second-largest supermarket chain in the UK. In 2022, it revealed a stake in Fnac Darty, a French entertainment and leisure product retailer.

Vesa is taking sizeable stakes in retail companies and one postal service and courier company. One thing they all share in common is that their share prices have been on broad downtrends for years. Significant positions in companies performing poorly in the markets suggest an activist investor. Activists put pressure on management to make changes to boost shareholder returns. The bigger the position, the more power wielded.

Vesa now has the go-ahead to further increase its stake and influence in IDS. Aside from forcing operational changes, a suggested split of Royal Mail and GLS could be fast-tracked by Vesa, unlocking the value of GLS. Finally, thoughts of a total takeover bid for IDS by Vesa might be entering investors’ minds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James McCombie has positions in International Distributions Services. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I were Warren Buffett, I’d buy this FTSE 250 firm!

| Cliff D'Arcy

In 80+ years of investing, Warren Buffett has built a fortune of over $100bn. He loves owning insurance companies, so…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Trick or treat? How I value growth shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he approaches the valuation of growth shares when considering whether to buy them using his long-term…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy cheap NatWest shares in November?

| Cliff D'Arcy

NatWest shares have dropped by almost 20% since their 2022 peak in late August. After these price falls, will I…

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

I invested in these 3 FTSE 250 shares this month. Why?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been hunting for bargains in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. Here he outlines why he recently bought…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

I snapped up these 3 FTSE 100 shares this month!

| Christopher Ruane

What three FTSE 100 shares did our writer buy for his portfolio in recent weeks -- and why? Here he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Tesco shares a year ago, this is what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares have had a tough year and I do not expect them to recover quickly. I do still see…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

1 stock that’s a great long-term pick

| Mark Tovey

Nuclear energy is arguably enjoying a renaissance. That's why I think this stock, a fund that holds uranium, could net…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Hurricane Energy share price is up 80% in 2022. Time to buy in November?

| Ben McPoland

A bull market in fossil fuels has driven the Hurricane Energy share price higher this year. Is this the best…

Read more »