Home » Investing Articles » Amazon share price sinks 10%! Should I buy this retail giant now?

Amazon share price sinks 10%! Should I buy this retail giant now?

Overnight trading sees a sharp drop in the Amazon share price. Our writer looks at what happened and whether it’s an opportunity.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

The Amazon share price tumbled by 10% on Friday, recovering somewhat from a whopping 20% drop overnight. This came after the company released its latest earnings report. The retail giant lost $200bn in value after it missed revenue estimates and issued a disappointing guidance for the next quarter.

It’s not often a trillion dollar company experiences such a sharp share price move. Does it present an opportunity for me to buy one of the world’s largest companies at a discount? Or has this FAANG stock lost its sparkle?

Amazon share price drop

To answer that, I’d need to look a little closer at what the company said. I suspect the Amazon share price dropped so sharply due to the guidance given for the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon said it expects net sales to be between $140bn and $148bn in the fourth quarter. But analysts were expecting the forecast to be over $155bn.

CEO Andy Jassy pointed to the macroeconomic environment. Higher inflation and soaring interest rates are squeezing customer finances. And that is directly impacting Amazon’s sales. The stronger dollar this year is also having a negative impact on its sales.

Looking ahead

That said, the stock market tries to look forward and anticipate what sales and profits are likely to be in the months and years ahead. So could the situation improve and help the Amazon share price to bounce back higher in the coming year?

Much seems to be outside of Amazon’s control. Any sign of resolve in the conflict in Ukraine could result in lower energy costs. Any signs of falling inflation could persuade the US Federal Reserve to pivot on their current approach of raising interest rates.

All these factors could improve the macroeconomic environment and lead to higher sales for Amazon.

I reckon all these things will happen eventually and the situation will improve. But it might take some time. That’s why I’m in no hurry to buy Amazon shares right now.

Long-term investing

That said, I favour long-term investing. Looking several years ahead, the current challenges may look like temporary blips in Amazon’s long-term journey.

Despite the external economic factors currently hurting the company, there are levers that it can pull. It’s already taking measures to tighten its belt and reduce costs. That includes pausing hiring in certain businesses and winding down some of its less-used services.

At the same time, it will continue to focus on providing the best customer experience. This has been key factor in Amazon’s ethos since Jeff Bezos started it as an online bookstore a few decades ago. By putting customers first, it believes the Amazon share price will reward shareholders in the long term.

That’s where I agree. In addition to being the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon also owns the world’s largest cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). I reckon it’s well-placed to benefit from a continuing global shift towards cloud computing over the coming decade.

Overall, I think the long-term future for Amazon looks bright. That said, near-term headwinds could lead to a volatile share price over the coming months. It’s certainly an investment I’ll be keeping an eye on.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Harshil Patel has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 crash in November? Here’s my honest answer

| Harvey Jones

It's the question I'm asked most as an investment writer. Is the FTSE 100 about to get caught up in…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Why has the NatWest share price fallen today?

| James J. McCombie

The NatWest share price fell after investors got a look at its Q3 2022 report. Was it all bad, a…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Have Tesco shares reached their sell-by date?

| Michael Hawkins

Tesco shares appear to have fallen out of favour. However, I believe it is perhaps premature to dismiss this stock…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Should I snap up THG shares at under 60p?

| Roland Head

THG's share price has surged higher after founder Matthew Moulding splashed £5m on stock. But are the shares really cheap?…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

Saxo’s top 5 stocks to watch next week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included McDonald's among the five stocks that she will be watching as we close out…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Meta stock?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock was down 24% yesterday. The parent company of Facebook has now lost around $520bn in market value this…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I buy physical gold over FTSE 100 shares?

| Dan Coates

Gold is a go-to for investors choosing precious metals. Should I swap some of my FTSE 100 shares for gold…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares still a buy despite falling profits?

| Charlie Keough

Despite a drop in profits in its latest results, this Fool explains why he still believes Lloyds shares would be…

Read more »