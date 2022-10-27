Home » Investing Articles » The Lloyds share price fell after this bad news

The Lloyds share price fell after this bad news

The Lloyds share price took another fall on Thursday morning, after revealing this shock in its latest quarterly results. What went wrong for the big bank?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

On both sides of the Atlantic, the corporate-reporting season is now in full swing. And from what I’ve seen so far, it’s been a great time to be an investor in oil & gas producers. Meanwhile, US mega-tech stocks have been big fallers as earnings growth disappoints. And on this side of the Pond, results from Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) left the Lloyds share price looking sickly.

The Lloyds share price drops again

As I write early on Thursday morning, the Lloyds share price hovers around 41.89p, down 0.66p (-1.6%) since Wednesday’s close. At its morning low, the Black Horse bank’s stock dipped to an intra-day low of 40.86p, before rebounding by more than penny. At this level, the bank is valued at £28.2bn — a fraction of its pre-2008 high.

The bad news for long-suffering Lloyds shareholders is that its quarterly pre-tax profit slumped by more than a quarter (-25.7%). In the quarter ending 30 September, the bank recorded a before-tax profit of £1.5bn, versus over £2bn in Q3/21. This was well below analysts’ average forecast of £1.8bn.

So what went wrong to slash the bank’s profits? The answer is provisions for bad debts and loan losses, which soared to £668m. In Q3/21, the bank actually released £119m of previous reserves, so this amounts to a negative swing of £787m. Ouch.

But it wasn’t all bad news

Despite this setback, there was also good news buried in Lloyds’ latest numbers. For example:

  • Thanks to rising interest rates, the bank’s quarterly net income leapt 13% to almost £4.6bn.
  • Lloyds’ net interest margin jumped from 2.55% in Q3/21 to 2.98% in Q3/22, up 43 basis points.
  • The cost-to-income ratio dropped to 47.8% from 51.8%, improving by four percentage points.
  • Various measures of the bank’s balance-sheet strength also strengthened.

Alas, with our economy facing hurricane-force headwinds, being the UK’s biggest retail bank is hardly ideal. The soaring cost of living, skyrocketing energy and fuel bills, rising mortgage rates and the growing risk of a prolonged recession are battering consumer confidence.

What next for Lloyds shares?

I don’t own a crystal ball, so I can’t make accurate predictions about the future direction of the Lloyds share price. But here’s how it’s performed over six timescales:

Five days0.1%
One month-3.2%
Six months-8.5%
2022 YTD-12.4%
One year-14.4%
Five years-39.2%

To be frank, Lloyds shares have been a long-term lemon, losing almost two-fifths of their value in the past half-decade. But I buy into businesses based on their future and not their past. And the group’s current fundamentals look promising to me.

At the current Lloyds share price of 41.89p, this FTSE 100 stock trades on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. This translates into an earnings yield of 14.4%, which covers the running dividend yield of 5.1% by 2.8 times. To me, this cash yield looks secure — for now, at least.

To me, these numbers indicate that Lloyds shares are cheap today, relative to the wider market. But Lloyds has been a perennial value trap, sucking in fresh investors for years, before crushing their dreams. Even so, I have no intention of selling any of the Lloyds shares in my family portfolio. In fact, if this stock gets much cheaper, I may well buy more shares!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares.  The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Why has the Argo Blockchain share price soared?

| Christopher Ruane

The Argo Blockchain share price has surged in a matter of days -- but crashed over the course of months.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 places I’m looking for cheap shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer spills the beans on a trio of sectors where he often hunts for cheap shares he can add…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this investment trust over more Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage shares have lagged one of its tech-focused rivals. Paul Summers considers whether it's time for him to buy…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 share to buy today

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this FTSE 100 share. But what he sees as its business strength combined with a double-digit…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Investing in these 6 stocks could make me £1,000 in monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the dividend stocks he has on his mind that he thinks have the potential to generate him…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 unlikely income shares I’m watching in 2023

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown identifies two unlikely income shares within the FTSE 350 and outlines why he might add them to his…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 shares are down almost 30%! How I’d capitalise on this rare opportunity

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The double-digit drop in the FTSE 250 might be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity if investors are smart in managing risk.

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

3 stocks for passive income I’d buy right now

| Kevin Godbold

For passive income, I'd buy these three dividend-paying stocks while they still have cheap valuations before the next bull run.

Read more »