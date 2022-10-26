Home » Investing Articles » Is now the moment to load up on cheap Alphabet shares?

Is now the moment to load up on cheap Alphabet shares?

Christopher Ruane runs the rule over Alphabet shares, which are down a quarter in the past year alone. And he likes what he sees.

Digital giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) owns businesses from Google to YouTube. That sounds like a license to print money – and it is. Last year, for example, the firm earned well over a billion dollars a week on average. Despite that, Alphabet shares have been falling.

In fact, the shares have lost a quarter of their value over the past year. An underwhelming quarterly earnings report released yesterday could further hurt the shares. While revenues were 6% higher than in the same period last year, net income fell 26%.

Why I’d buy

Despite that, I see the current price of Alphabet shares as cheap.

The company has a business model that I think is world class. The costs of building a competitive platform would be very high. That alone acts as a barrier to entry for possible rivals. Alphabet’s businesses have a large installed user base. There would be a switching cost for them in terms of time and effort that might keep them loyal to Alphabet even if a rival offered an equivalent service.

Alphabet’s product ecosystem enables it to serve up ads without having to spend lots more money. Compare it to a traditional outdoor advertising firm. If such a business wanted to display more ads, it would need to own or rent more poster sites. Alphabet, by contrast, has a very small marginal cost when increasing the number of ads it displays online – meaning that it can make excellent profit margins.

Those characteristics add up to a profitable operation with a large opportunity in years to come and a massive captive market. I see that as a great business.

Alphabet shares look cheap

The key to successful investing, however, lies not only in buying into great businesses. I also need to build my stake at an attractive price.

The drop in Alphabet shares means that they now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just under 20. I see that as cheap for a business with the future earnings potential I believe Alphabet has. Admittedly earnings in coming years may be lower than before, if the company’s latest numbers mark the beginning of a trend. That is, increased competition from rivals such as TikTok and tightening advertising budgets at customers pose a risk to both revenues and profitability at Alphabet.

As a long-term investor though, I think the company’s scale and competitive advantage mean it will continue to be a profit machine in future. Taking advantage of the fall in Alphabet shares to add them to my portfolio could turn out to be a rewarding move when looked back on five or 10 years from now. That is why, if I had money available to invest today, I would make that move.

