Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock is down 56% in 2022 and I’m thinking about buying it

This FTSE 100 stock is down 56% in 2022 and I’m thinking about buying it

Edward Sheldon highlights a FTSE 100 stock that has tanked in 2022. He sees the potential for a substantial rebound at some stage.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged black male working at home desk

Image source: Getty Images

This year, many FTSE 100 stocks have been hit hard. JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.) is a good example. Year to date, it’s down about 56%. Now, like many other UK companies, JD is facing some challenges right now. Supply chain issues and the cost-of-living crisis are creating some uncertainty. However, a 56% fall in the share price strikes me as excessive.

Given the huge dip, I’m thinking about buying shares in the retailer. I believe there’s the potential for a sizeable rebound in the share price in the not-too-distant future.

Why I like this FTSE 100 stock

After the big share price fall, JD Sports Fashion shares now look very cheap. Currently, analysts expect the FTSE 100 company to generate earnings per share of 12.6p this financial year, putting the forward-looking price to-earnings ratio at about 7.5 (assuming the earnings forecast is reliable). That valuation strikes me as very low.

This is a company with an excellent track record when it comes to growth. Between FY2017 and FY2022, sales increased from £1.8bn to £6.2bn. And in the first half of this financial year (ended 30 July), sales came in at £4.4bn, up 14% year on year.

It’s also a company that stands to benefit from a number of powerful trends in the years ahead. One such trend is the increasing focus on health and wellness. As a seller of trainers and athleisure, JD is essentially an ‘enabler’ here. Another trend is the ‘casualisation’ of fashion which is, in part, linked to the increasing prevalence of remote work.

Given the company’s track record and the potential for further growth, I think the stock looks like a bit of a steal right now. And I’m not the only one who sees value here. Recently, analysts at Berenberg named this FTSE 100 stock as a ‘top pick’. Meanwhile, analysts at Peel Hunt said that JD’s share price does not reflect the “strength of its global position” and its cash pile.

Risks to consider

Of course, there are a few risks to consider here. I think the main risk right now is consumer spending. If consumers continue to tighten their belts due to high energy and food costs, JD Sports Fashion could be impacted negatively. Having said that, during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/2009, JD’s revenues held up well.

Another key risk is supply chain challenges. Recently, I went looking for a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 trainers (one of the retailer’s top selling shoes) and no JD Sports stores, or the website, had my size. That’s a worry.

At the same time, excess inventory could be a problem. Recently, both Nike and Adidas have had problems in this space. This could lead to discounting.

Finally, there’s the fact that Peter Cowgill recently left the company. He was instrumental in building JD Sports into the powerhouse that it is today. The new CEO, Régis Schultz, doesn’t have any specialist sporting experience.

My move now

To my mind, however, these risks are baked into the share price and the valuation right now. So I’ve moved the FTSE 100 stock onto my list of shares to buy.

Given the low valuation, I think the stock has the potential to deliver attractive returns in the medium to long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

With the BAE Systems share price up nearly 50% in 2022, have I left it too late to invest?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at why the BAE Systems share price has increased by almost 50% since the start of January,…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

5 reasons why I won’t put Ocado shares on my shopping list

| James Beard

Ocado shares appear to have fallen out of favour with investors in recent months. Our writer gives a handful of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d buy this share for monthly passive income

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines a unique FTSE share that he'd add to his portfolio in order to generate regular passive income.

Read more »

Modern apartments on both side of river Irwell passing through Manchester city centre, UK.
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could be huge winners in the next decade and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into two growth stocks he'd happily buy for his portfolio today with an eye on their long-term…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

Here’s why I regret selling my Unilever shares

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he sold his Unilever shares and, following recent turmoil in the markets, now regrets making this…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is down 10% in a month, should I buy?

| James Beard

James Beard examines why the JD Sports share price has fallen over the past month, and considers adding the stock…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is cheap! But is it worth the risk?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' sinking share price reflects the growing risk to earnings forecasts in 2022 and beyond. But is the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in WWE shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

World Wrestling Entertainment stock is up 56% in 2022, defying the US bear market. How would I have done if…

Read more »