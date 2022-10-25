Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap UK shares I’d buy in November

2 cheap UK shares I’d buy in November

The FTSE 250 is a great place to find bargain stocks today. Here are two cut-price UK shares I’m considering loading up on soon.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

I’m searching for the best UK value shares to buy next month. Here are two on my radar right now.

Centamin

I’m thinking of buying UK gold shares for November. And Centamin’s (LSE: CEY) dirt-cheap share price has put it near the top of my shopping list.

The Egypt-focused metal producer trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.7 times just now. It also carries a healthy 5.4% dividend yield for 2022.

Centamin’s share price has rocketed more recently thanks to bubbly trading news. Revenues leapt 19% in the third quarter, to $218.1m. Meanwhile gold production soared 23% year on year to 127,512 ounces.

I think the FTSE 250 share is a great buy for the long haul. Having constant exposure to gold is a good idea to boost my wealth when times get tough. Bullion prices tend to increase during economic and political crises, pushing profits at such companies higher.

I also like Centamin due to the quality of its Sukari mine and the work it’s taking to improve productivity and cut costs. The firm advised this month that capital projects here remain on schedule.

As I mention, earnings at companies like this are sensitive to the prices of the commodities they produce. But this isn’t always a good thing. In the short-to-medium term, gold prices could fall if the US dollar continues to rise, for example. This could pull Centamin’s share price sharply lower.

Still, as someone who invests for the long term, this gold producer still looks super attractive. And there’s also a good chance that yellow metal values will increase next month as signs of a global recession steadily increase. 

WH Smith

I’m also considering buying retailer WH Smith (LSE: SMWH) this November. Its share price has tanked in October and I think this presents a great dip-buying opportunity.

At current prices, the FTSE 250 firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.4. A reading below 1 suggests that a stock is undervalued by the market.

WH Smith faces an uncertain outlook in 2023 as the global economy cools. It might see a sharp reduction in customer numbers at its airport and train station outlets. The newsagent might also see revenues slip as people cut back on discretionary spending.

That said, as a potential investor I find recent trading released highly encouraging. The company upgraded its full-year profits expectations over the summer. And last month it praised the continued “strong” performance of its Travel division. Revenues here rose 129% in the six months to 27 August.

WH Smith operates in 29 UK airports and 100 airports internationally. And it remains committed to expanding its Travel division to capitalise on rising passenger numbers. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) thinks the global air travel industry will “expand substantially” over the next 20 years. This provides a significant structural opportunity for the company to exploit.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a million by investing £1,000 each month in shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would aim for a million in a couple of decades through steady investment in both…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

The Next share price is picking up. Has it passed rock bottom?

| Alan Oscroft

There's surely only so far the Next share price can fall, isn't there? Things could change when we see the…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why I’d add this share to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gabriel McKeown

Gabriel McKeown outlines the latest share he would add to his Stocks and Shares ISA as part of a long-term…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend aristocrats I’d buy and hold for years

| James J. McCombie

FTSE 100 stocks Diageo, Relx, and Spirax-Sarco have consistently increased their dividends for years -- and attracted my attention.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 dividend share I’d buy now for extra passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for dividend shares, I found one FTSE 100 stock with a cash yield of 11.3%. I already…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100, next stop 8,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

It seemed like the FTSE 100 might be heading back above 7,000 points. But what might Footsie shares look like…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock has crashed under $10! Is it safe for me to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The 'Tesla of China' has lost nearly 50% of its value in one month. With risks multiplying, is it too…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 shares I’d buy right now despite these terrible markets 

| Kevin Godbold

Here are two resilient FTSE 100 shares with big dividend yields that I'd like to buy from the top of…

Read more »