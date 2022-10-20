Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy BT shares today

3 reasons to buy BT shares today

BT shares have slumped since July, with investors disappointed by the first-quarter performance. But I think that’s strengthened the buy case.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

BT Group (LSE: BT.A) is out of favour right now, with the share price on a bit of a slide since the summer. And that brings me to my first possible reason to buy BT shares.

Share price fall

The shares are down 9% over the past 12 months, which isn’t so bad.

But that hides the volatility of 2022. In the three months from the recent peak in July, the share price slumped by 35%.

The shares saw a sharp dip on 28 July, when Q1 trading details were released. Revenue increased, and EBITDA rose by 2%. But pre-tax profits fell by 10%, due to disappointing performance in BT’s enterprise division.

Since then, the share price has carried on down. But I can’t see any further bad news having emerged, and it really just looks to me like it’s due to sentiment.

A share price fall on its own is not a good reason to buy a stock. But BT’s forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now under seven. And the forecast dividend yield is above 6%.

Dividends

And that’s my next potential reason to buy. A 6% dividend is a good one by FTSE 100 standards. And if the shares are undervalued, this could be a great opportunity to snap them up and lock in an attractive yield.

Saying that, I’ve been critical about BT’s dividend policy in the past. Despite huge debt, which reached £18.9bn at 30 June, BT has prioritised its dividends. In general, I don’t see that as the best use of surplus cash.

I prefer companies that focus on improving their long-term balance sheets ahead of stuffing shareholders’ pockets in the short term. But there is an argument that the cash amount of the dividend is very small compared to the debt.

That doesn’t entirely convince me. But as long as it’s BT’s approach, and it’s committed to maximising dividends, it’s an argument to buy. And if we’re going to buy, it’s surely best to buy when the shares are low and the yield is high.

Fibre and 5G

While BT’s financial picture might look a bit clouded now, its full-fibre broadband and 5G coverages are growing at a healthy pace. As of 30 June, the BT Openreach fibre network had reached more than eight million homes and businesses in the UK. There’s still some way to go, but the company expects to accelerate its rollout to 3.5 million new premises in the current year.

The EE 5G network had also reached more than 55% of the country’s population at the same stage.

Reasons not to buy

There are reasons not to buy BT shares too. The big one for me is that massive debt, which makes BT’s low P/E a bit misleading. The headline ratio might be under seven. But adjusting for that £18.9bn debt, we get an enterprise value P/E of around 17. And that looks less attractive.

If not for the debt, I think I’d buy BT shares today. But as it stands, I’ll remain cautious and keep away for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

Is it safe for me to invest in the S&P 500 today?

| Nathan Marks

Should this Fool invest in the S&P 500? We’re in a bear market with many headwinds but the index has…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Should I aim for a million as my retirement pot? Not necessarily

| Anton Balint

A healthy pension is on the mind of every long-term investor. Realistically however, how much do we need when we…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

NIO stock has fallen to $11. Time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO stock has tanked in 2022 and is currently trading at levels last seen in mid-2020. Is this a great…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

5 reasons to buy Tesco shares today

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price has fallen as inflation soars and shoppers rein in their spending. I think that's one good…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

The unstoppable rise of Big Oil, or a bubble primed to burst?

| Andrew Mackie

2022 has been the year of Big Oil. Andrew Mackie examines whether the industry can continue to outperform the stock…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Fevertree shares are down 65% this year. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fevertree shares have tanked in 2022. Yet the company continues to grow. Is this a good buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Darktrace shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Since the April 2021 IPO, it's been a volatile ride for Darktrace shares. Our writer explores the past year's performance…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This might just be the best growth stock on the FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock has performed astonishingly well in what has been a tough year for FTSE 100 shares. Yet it…

Read more »