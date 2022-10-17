Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Woodbois shares following news of record revenues?

Should I buy Woodbois shares following news of record revenues?

The Woodbois share price has fallen again despite the release of more terrific trading news. Is now the time for me to jump in?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been considering buying Woodbois Limited (LSE: WBI) shares for several weeks, despite the Woodbois share price falling 4% today, to 3.75p per share.

But news of record revenues in the last quarter have boosted my positivity around the stock. Is the market missing a trick here? And should I buy the timber company’s shares for my portfolio?

Record sales

Between July and September, Woodbois’ sales rocketed 29% year on year to $5.8m, it said today. This represented a record quarter for the business, and helped it post record nine-month revenues of $17.1m. This was up 35% from the same 2021 period.

Record production

Woodbois also posted record production in the last quarter, it said. Sawmill production hit 6,032 cubic metres in the July-September period, up 78% from the 2021 quarterly average. Veneer output meanwhile leapt 45% on a comparable basis, to 1,418 cubic metres.

Margins increase

Higher production volumes and cost initiatives meant that Woodbois’ margins continue to rise sharply, too. Further progress in Q3 meant gross profit margins rose to 24% for the first nine months of 2022. This was up from 23% during the first half of 2021 and 20% for the whole of 2020.

The business said that it expects further margin improvement in the final quarter too. It said it is “focused on higher margin own-product sales” for the remainder of 2022.

The firm added it is being helped by the stronger US dollar. Revenues are reported in the North American currency while costs are incurred at local currencies.

A dip buying opportunity?

The Woodbois share price has tanked since it struck its highs for 2022 in May and a number of positive London Stock Exchange updates have failed to pull the stock out of its tailspin.

Investors remain reluctant to dip their toes after the frantic buying and then selling that followed a research report tipping a 1,000% rise in the company’s shares.

Worries over wood demand in the short-to-medium term are also sapping market appetite for the stock. Today, Woodbois chief executive Paul Dolan drew attention to the “current worldwide uncertainties” that might affect its business.

This is something that I, as a potential investor, need to take seriously. But as someone who invests for the long term, I’m seriously considering buying the penny stock today.

3 reasons I’d buy Woodbois shares

Firstly, I like the ongoing operational progress Woodbois is making. Steps to ramp up production and margins remain impressive, as today’s update shows.

Secondly, I think the business could be an effective way to capitalise on the growing green economy. Demand for timber in construction is rising rapidly as builders increasingly seek out eco-friendly materials. The business is also looking to become a player in the carbon credits industry.

And finally, I think Woodbois’ share price could soar over the long term as the growing global population drives construction rates. Analysts at Gresham House have predicted that timber consumption will soar to 5.8bn cubic metres by 2050, from 2.2bn in 2020.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d rather generate passive income from shares than buy-to-let

| Harvey Jones

UK shares generate passive income with a lot less effort than becoming a buy-to-let landlord. And they're much easier to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

What comes next for Tesco shares,100p or 300p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers whether Tesco shares are most likely to head higher or lower from the current share price after…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Have dividend stocks ever looked more attractive than they do today?

| Kevin Godbold

Benjamin Graham's Mr. Market looks like he's offering me a decent opportunity to buy cheap dividend stocks to hold for…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

I was told not to invest in stocks right now, especially in the UK – I disagreed

| Anton Balint

Investors in UK assets have been spooked by the recent increase in uncertainty and volatility. Is this the right time…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap shares today, but is this 8% yielder too risky?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is down and I'm on the hunt for cheap shares. This stock offers eye-catching dividend income, but…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 tanks, I’m hoovering up bargains

| Andrew Mackie

As confidence in stock markets sinks, Andrew Mackie is scouring the FTSE 100 for cheap shares. Two insurance stocks have…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares to bank the monster 10% dividend yield?

| Ben McPoland

Rio Tinto shares have a 10% dividend yield. Should I start a position in this FTSE 100 mining giant or…

Read more »

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

IDS shares just crashed! Should I be buying?

| John Choong

IDS shares crashed by more than 10% last week. So, here's why, and whether I'll be buying its stock for…

Read more »