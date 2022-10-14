Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £1,000 today using the Warren Buffett method

How I’d invest £1,000 today using the Warren Buffett method

Warren Buffett likes buying shares in straightforward companies that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. Here are two I’d buy today with £1,000.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

At 92, Warren Buffett has a net worth of around $94bn. And the method that got him there is one that anyone can follow.

According to Buffett, investing success doesn’t take a huge amount of intelligence. Patience and discipline are far more important on the road to getting rich.

Buffett’s approach has two parts. The first involves identifying predictable businesses and the second involves waiting for them to be available at attractive prices.

With both the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 down this year, I think that there are some stocks that fit the bill. So here’s how I’d invest £1,000 using the Warren Buffett method today.

Google

Top of my list is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have previously said that they regret not buying shares in the company a long time ago. 

Google receives around 5bn search queries per day and accounts for around 84% of the global search engine market. It dominates the online search industry and I don’t see that changing any time soon.

With such a large market share, there might be a risk that the company’s growth is mostly behind it. But I think there are two things that offset this risk.

The first is that the organisation continues to generate strong revenue growth. Over the last five years, the company’s revenue has increased by an average of 23%.

Second, the stock is down 33% since the start of the year. At today’s prices, I think that the business can provide an attractive return just by growing steadily.

I think that Google is a great example of a stock to buy for my portfolio using the Warren Buffett method. That’s why I’d allocate £650 of a £1,000 investment into the stock.

Aviva

With the remaining £350, I have a few ideas on my radar. I think that Forterra, Howden Joinery Group, and Starbucks are all predictable businesses at attractive prices today.

Any of these would, in my view, be a good investment for me with £350. But looking to follow the Warren Buffett method, I’d invest in Aviva Preferred 8.375% (LSE:AV.B) shares.

I think this fits the bill perfectly in terms of predictability at an attractive price. And a lot of Buffett’s success has come from buying preferred stocks.

Unlike common stock, preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend that can’t be lowered. That makes their future cash generation highly predictable.

In the case of Aviva’s preferred, each share pays 8.375p per year. At today’s prices, that’s a return of 7.3% in perpetuity, which I see as attractive.

The downside to this type of investment is that the dividend won’t increase. And there’s a risk that rising interest rates might cause the stock to fall as the dividend yield looks comparatively less attractive.

For me, though, this isn’t a problem. A falling share price just gives me the chance to reinvest my dividends at a higher rate. 

Even if the share price stays where it is, though, I can generate a good return by reinvesting the income I receive. Starting with £350 today, a 7.8% return means my investment could be worth £3,280 after 30 years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in AVIVA 8 3/8% PF 8 3/8% CUM IRRD PRF #1 and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy and hold for 10 years

| Nathan Marks

Nathan Marks is on the lookout for cheap shares. He thinks that these two businesses can ride out this economic…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

5 dividend stocks yielding 8.8% on average that I’d buy for 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some dividend stocks with juicy yields from asset management and property that he's considering.

Read more »

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Down 35%, should I buy Pinterest stock?

| John Choong

After a number of positive events lately, Pinterest stock has slid back down again. So, could this be a buying…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 8% in a week! Can beaten-down Abrdn shares make a comeback? 

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

After falling steadily throughout 2022, I think Abrdn shares offer my portfolio a nice mix of growth and value. Here's…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend and growth stocks I plan to hold for decades

| Kevin Godbold

There's some good value to be found in the FTSE 250 index right now, such as these three stocks I…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Have easyJet shares hit a bottom?

| John Choong

easyJet shares are 50% down this year and lost 15% in the last month alone. Has its stock bottomed or…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

I can’t recall a time when UK dividend shares looked more exciting than today

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed with dividend shares offering high rates of income at low valuations. There are risks, but…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to target monthly income of £135

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains step by step how he would invest through his Stocks and Shares ISA to target a specific…

Read more »