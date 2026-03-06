Motley Fool Premium
I asked ChatGPT to name the most undervalued share on the UK stock market. Here’s what it said…

Always on the lookout for value shares to add to his portfolio, James Beard turned to a well-known artificial intelligence tool for inspiration.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Identifying value shares can be time consuming. And with over 1,500 companies listed on the UK stock exchange, it’s easy to become overwhelmed.

To try and narrow down the search, I asked ChatGPT to identify the country’s cheapest share. This is what the software told me. 

Caution!

Before giving the answer, the programme warned that it was unable to identify the most undervalued stock “with absolute certainty”. It pointed out that there were a number of different valuation techniques available.

ChatGPT then listed a few shares that appear to be trading below their “estimated intrinsic value”. Warren Buffett describes this as the “discounted value of the cash that can be taken out of a business during its remaining life”. He says it’s the “only logical approach” to evaluating investments.

The alternative Magnificent Seven?

The seven identified by the software were On the Beach Group, Victrex (LSE:VCT), Brickability Group, PageGroup, Motorpoint Group, Pinewood Technologies Group, and Nichols.

I then asked it to pick its favourite. It said it would “lean towards” Victrex. Why?

Well, it suggested the producer of polymers had a “structural niche advantage” and that its recent share price fall could be a buying opportunity. It also highlighted its “strongbalance sheet and good dividend history.

Of course, relying on a piece of software to make investment decisions isn’t a good idea. Artificial intelligence tools have earned a reputation for making some glaring errors. In my view, it’s essential to undertake some human-led research before parting with any cash.

So that’s what I did. I decided to take a closer look at Victrex.

What did I learn?

The group manufactures high-performance polymers (very strong plastics), which are used in a wide variety of applications. Due to the specialist nature of its activities, it has relatively few competitors.

But its share price has come under pressure over the past five years. It’s fallen 70% since March 2021.

The principal reason is that market conditions have resulted in the group selling more of its lower margin products. For example, in volume terms, the company sold 12% more during the year ended 30 September 2025 (FY25) but its revenue was only 1% higher compared to FY24.

Its FY21 gross profit margin was 54%. During FY25, it fell to 45.3%.

Other problems include tariffs and teething problems associated with starting production at its new factory in China.

Over the past five years, the group’s dividend has been remarkably consistent. In fact, it’s remained unchanged at 59.56p a share. It means the stock’s now yielding an amazing 9.3%. However, a flat payout and huge yield could be a warning sign of an impending cut.

Encouragingly, the group has little debt.

So is the stock cheap?

Applying some of the valuation techniques that ChatGPT identified, including the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, does suggest the stock’s reasonably priced, certainly by recent standards.

Financial yearShare price (pence)Dividend (pence)Yield (%)Underlying EPS (pence)P/E ratioCash flow from operating activities (£m)
30.9.212,32759.562.683.427.9127
30.9.221,67059.563.695.017.680
30.9.231,40559.564.277.718.142
30.9.2497259.566.151.718.884
30.9.2572059.568.343.916.471
Source: company reports/London Stock Exchange Group

However, I’m unconvinced Victrex is undervalued. Its financial performance is going in the wrong direction, which explains why its share price is declining. Also, the group said 2026 will be a “transitional year”, which is really a polite way of warning shareholders not to get too excited. Therefore, I don’t want to invest.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Motorpoint Group Plc, Nichols Plc, On The Beach Group Plc, Pinewood Technologies Group Plc, and Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

