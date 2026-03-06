Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Down 24% in 10 months, Greggs shares are baking bad!

Down 24% in 10 months, Greggs shares are baking bad!

After a turbulent 2025, Greggs shares continue to bounce around this year. But with the stock trading at levels seen seven years ago, it could be a bargain.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

Judging by the readership numbers we Fool writers see, many investors are highly interested in Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares and their movements. Even so, apologies for the brutal pun in my headline, which I simply couldn’t resist!

Alas, the Greggs share price has collapsed like a soggy soufflé since the big surge of summer 2024. This long-established business — built on an expanding estate and strong sales growth — is now struggling to grow. What might turn this tanker around?

Greggs shares slide

At its all-time high, this FTSE 250 stock peaked at 3,443p on 30 December 2021. It then zigzagged for years, before rising to hit 3,250p in September 2024. However, it’s been pretty much all downhill since, with the stock bottoming out at 1,407.2p on 25 November 2025.

As a value investor, I seek under-priced shares in decent companies. Greggs shares appeared on my radar on 1 July, when they slumped by 15%, down 300p that day. I pounced, buying a stake (but not a Steak Bake) for 1,696.7p a share.

Greggs’ challenges

In 2024/25, Greggs’ business model faced a number of setbacks. First, the rapid uptake of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in the UK reduced demand for cheap, filling ‘food on the go’. Second, its store rollout slowed down, with around 2,650 active outlets. Third, the cost-of-living crisis has left British shoppers with less money to spend.

In addition, Greggs costs are soaring. This follows steep increases in the National Minimum Wage, higher employer National Insurance contributions, and soaring energy bills. In short, this Newcastle-based bakery chain’s profits and margins are being squeezed hard.

Will the good times (sausage) roll?

As I write, the Greggs share price stands at 1,653p, valuing this group at £1.7bn. The shares trade on 13.9 times trailing earnings, delivering an earnings yield of 7.2%. This means that the market-beating dividend yield of nearly 4.2% a year is covered over 1.7 times by historic earnings.

These resemble the fundamentals of a classic value stock. But further corporate weakness might turn this potential recovery play into a value trap. Even so, with Greggs shares trading at levels first seen seven years ago, I have no intention of selling our holding.

Then again, it’s worth noting that Greggs is the most shorted stock in the London stock market. Over 14.5% of the shares have been borrowed and sold, generally by professional investors (such as hedge funds) betting they will fall.

Finally, with Greggs’ profits expected to be flat this year, I’m not expecting miracles from this stock. My main concern would be if the group cuts its tasty dividend to shareholders. Meanwhile, I await the next trading update on 12 May…

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Greggs shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

How to target a 14%+ dividend yield by investing £10,000

| John Fieldsend

There are many strategies for the average investor targeting a 14% dividend yield or higher. Our Foolish author explores one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much income could £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA give you today?

| Harvey Jones

As the clock ticks on this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance, Harvey Jones looks at how investors could use…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

1 high-flying investment trust to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland thinks this lesser-known trust is worth exploring for investors wanting geographic diversification inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many British American Tobacco shares it takes to earn a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Is an AI-resistant business with a 5.38% dividend yield a good choice for investors looking for a second income in…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

Buying 56,476 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could double the State Pension

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much he needs to hold in one top dividend stock to generate…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn a £100 monthly income?

| Stephen Wright

A 6% dividend yield's enough to turn £20,000 into a £100 monthly income for investors using a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 42% in 12 months! Why I like this dividend share yielding 5%

| Ken Hall

This FTSE 100 dividend share has soared higher while still maintaining a dividend yield of 5%. Ken Hall takes a…

Read more »

A tram in Manchester's city centre
Investing Articles

Here are 5 things Greggs shareholders just learned

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland takes a look at some key bits from Greggs' 2025 report. But with consumer spending still under the…

Read more »