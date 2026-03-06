Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1 high-flying investment trust to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

1 high-flying investment trust to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Ben McPoland thinks this lesser-known trust is worth exploring for investors wanting geographic diversification inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

Investment trusts come in all shapes and sizes offering Stocks and Shares ISA investors various ways to generate attractive returns.

One that has done really well for my portfolio recently is Pacific Horizon Investment Trust — it’s up 64% in the past 12 months. As the name implies, it’s focused on the Asia Pacific region.

Here, I’ll highlight one that’s focused on another particular part of the world.

This trust is flying

The name in question is BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (LSE:BRLA). It doesn’t get much coverage as it only sports a £133m market cap. This small size excludes it from the FTSE 250, which is home to larger trusts like the aforementioned Pacific Horizon.

However, this hasn’t stopped it rocketing over 50% in the past year. Many Latin American firms have been getting a boost from a weak US dollar, higher commodity prices and investors seeking global diversity due to unpredictable US policy.

Take Chile for example, which is the world’s largest copper producer, accounting for around a quarter of the world’s copper supply. It’s also one of the world’s largest producers of lithium.

These resources are vital for the energy transition, with copper needed for electrification and lithium an important component in battery technology. In the past year, the price of these metals has soared 21% and 108%, respectively.

BlackRock Latin American’s top holding is Brazil’s Vale, the world’s largest producer of iron ore and nickel. The latter is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

The second-largest holding is Southern Copper, a pureplay Peruvian copper giant with massive low-cost mines in Peru and Mexico.

Brazil and Mexico

Fortunately, the trust is about more than miners. It also has chunky positions in two Brazilian FinTechs: Nu Holdings (Nubank), the world’s largest digital bank outside of Asia and StoneCo. Nubank now has 131m customers!

A significant proportion of the portfolio is invested in Brazilian equities, which is unsurprising given that Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America by some distance. The Brazilian stock market is booming right now, so this has boosted performance.

However, nearly a quarter is in Mexico, a key beneficiary of the near-shoring of global supply chains (US companies moving manufacturing away from China, for example).

Key Mexican holdings are Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, the operator of several airports (including Cancun, where tourism is booming), Walmart de México (Walmex) and bank Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Looking at the portfolio, I think there’s a really good mix, albeit the huge weighting to Brazil adds concentration risk.

4.4% dividend yield

Another thing worth mentioning here is that the trust has lagged its Latin American index benchmark by an average of 3.3% a year in the past four years. So it has underperformed.

However, performance has picked up notably in 2026 and there’s a 4.4% dividend yield on offer. Moreover, the trust is trading at a 9.2% discount to net asset value.

In February, it wrote: “We remain constructive on Latin American equities. Strong inflows, a softer US dollar and resilient commodity prices have continued to support the region into 2026, while valuations remain reasonable despite a powerful start to the year“.

For investors looking for exposure to cheap Latin American stocks that pay a decent dividend, this trust is one worth thinking about.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nu Holdings and Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nu Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett profited massively from nervous markets. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With market turbulence making some investors nervous, our writer recalls several moments when Warren Buffett did well despite fearful markets.

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

How to target a 14%+ dividend yield by investing £10,000

| John Fieldsend

There are many strategies for the average investor targeting a 14% dividend yield or higher. Our Foolish author explores one…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 6%, can this ‘gritty’ stock continue outperforming the rest of the FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

ITV's share price is soaring as investors react to a resilient performance in 2025. The question is, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much income could £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA give you today?

| Harvey Jones

As the clock ticks on this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance, Harvey Jones looks at how investors could use…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for the Endeavour Mining share price after a record-breaking set of results?

| James Beard

Since March 2025, Endeavour Mining’s share price has risen 175%. Do the gold miner’s latest results provide any clues as…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

How are Rolls-Royce shares looking in March 2026?

| John Fieldsend

March promises to be an interesting time for Rolls-Royce shares, but should investors be worried or calm about developments?

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

3 these stocks are smashing BAE Systems shares – are they worth considering today? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at the impact of current events on BAE Systems shares this week, and highlights some FTSE 100…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

At a forward P/E of 17, is Nvidia stock now a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines why Nvidia stock could be better value now than it has been in a long time, despite…

Read more »