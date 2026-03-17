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I asked ChatGPT to settle the ISA v SIPP debate once and for all. It said…

Instead of working out whether an ISA or SIPP is the better tax wrapper, Harvey Jones called the robots in. But he still wouldn’t ask ChatGPT to pick shares.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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For year’s there’s been a long-running debate about whether it’s best to invest in the stock market via a SIPP or an ISA.

The argument typically comes to a head as the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline looms. With 5 April now less than three weeks away, many will be rushing to contribute to an ISA. Yet I think Self-Invested Personal Pensions are often overlooked and deserve a proper hearing. So which comes out on top?

Given the competing and often confusing tax perks, I decided to ask ChatGPT to settle the ISA v SIPP debate once and for all.

Competing tax wrappers

It kicked off by praising ISAs for their simplicity. Money grows free from income tax and capital gains tax, and withdrawals are completely tax-free. “Investors can dip in whenever they like. That flexibility is hard to beat“, the chatbot said.

It said the big draw of a SIPP is upfront tax relief on contributions. Pay in £80 and the government tops it up to £100, for basic-rate taxpayers. Higher-rate taxpayers can claim another £20 back. That’s an instant return and the tax relief generates dividends and growth, too.

Please note that tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change in future. This article is for information only and does not constitute tax advice. Investors should do their own research and consider seeking professional guidance.

There’s a catch. SIPP money is locked away until at least age 55, rising to 57 from 2028. Also, withdrawals are taxable. ChatGPT refused to declare an outright winner. Fair enough. My own view is that it’s not a basic either/or decision. SIPPs and ISAs can work brilliantly together. SIPPs give investors tax relief on the way in, ISAs on the way out. Balancing the two gives investors the best of both worlds.

Then comes the fun part – choosing what to invest in. This is where I dispense with ChatGPT’s services. I’d never trust it to buy shares, as it’s too erratic and makes simple mistakes. Stock picking still requires human intelligence rather than the artificial variety.

GSK shares look good value

One FTSE 100 stock that’s caught my eye is pharmaceutical giant GSK (LSE: GSK). Its shares struggled for years as former boss Emma Walmsley ploughed cash into rebuilding the drugs pipeline rather than boosting dividends. Investors had to be patient as payouts stagnated and the share price went nowhere.

Now the picture is improving. Before recent market jitters, the shares had been climbing strongly. The GSK share price is still up 35% over the last 12 months, and that’s despite a dip of 7.5% in the last month. I think that could be a buying opportunity for those who missed out on the recent recovery. 

The dividend yield isn’t as high as it used to be. Today, it’s a more modest 3.3%. However, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8 suggests it’s decent value. There are risks. Drug development is costly, slow, and can fail late in the process. Competition is also fierce, with rivals racing to bring new treatments to market.

Even so, I think GSK is worth considering with a long-term view. Thanks to recent volatility, I can see plenty more dividend growth bargains on the FTSE 100 today.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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