Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Alphabet stock has an excellent reputation for beating the market. So, here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought its shares half a decade ago.

Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home

Image source: Getty Images

Google’s parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is synonymous with excellent returns. It’s been able to outperform the S&P 500 on almost every time horizon. So, how much would I have now if I’d invested £1,000 in Alphabet stock five years ago?

Alphabet Class A vs Class C Stock

Like many other companies, it possesses different types of stock. It makes both its Class A and Class C stocks available to trade on the public stock market. So, what distinguishes one from the other?

Well, the two stocks actually trade at separate price levels. However, they trade in tandem with each other and usually aren’t more than 1% apart. The main distinction though, is that Alphabet Class A stock holds voting rights and an ownership stake of the company, while Class C stock just gives shareholders the latter. It’s for that reason that I opted to purchase the conglomerate’s Class A stock.

Therefore, if I’d invested in Class A stock five years ago, I’d have a return of 94%. Meanwhile, I’d have a return of 99% if I’d invested in Class C stock. This is what it would translate to in real income, inclusive of exchange rates and excluding broker fees and capital gains tax.

Stock/MetricsClass AClass C
Amount invested£1,000£1,000
Post-conversion to USD$1,319.50$1,319.50
Growth93.61%98.67%
5-year return$2554.68$2621.45
Post-conversion to GBP£2,304.32£2,364.55
Alphabet stock’s five-year return

As we can see, although the growth of Alphabet stock was approximately 95%, investing over five years ago would have more than doubled my investment. That’s because of the impact of a weak pound and strong dollar today. If we’re to compare this to the performance of the US’s three main indexes, Alphabet still outperforms by quite some margin.

Index/MetricsDow JonesS&P 500Nasdaq
Amount invested£1,000£1,000£1,000
Post-conversion to USD$1,319.50$1,319.50$1,319.50
Growth27.72%40.10%57.70%
5-year return$1,685.27$1,848.62$2,080.85
Post-conversion to GBP£1,520.11£1,667.46£1,876.93
US indexes’ 5-year return

Stay invested?

What about the future then? Well, given the sector the Nasdaq-listed company operates in, technology remains a key driver for the future of society. As such, I expect Alphabet stock to continue growing in the coming years.

The tech firm will be reporting its Q3 results later this month, which is a key event I’ll be paying close attention to. That being said, the stock has been performing rather poorly this year. This is due to bear market conditions as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates, sparking fears of a recession. Nonetheless, here are its earnings estimates going into its Q3 earnings release.

MetricsAmount (Q3 2021)Earnings estimates (Q3 2022)
Total revenue$65.12bn$70.92bn
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$1.40$1.27
Source: Financial Times

Stocking up

Having said that, will I continue to buy Alphabet stock? Well, for starters, the tech company has an immaculate balance sheet, with a stellar debt-to-equity ratio of 5%. Not to mention, the firm has an excellent history of growing its top and bottom lines, as well as maximising its return on equity (28.2% vs the wider industry’s 7%). Additionally, its healthy profit margin of 25.9% just goes to show that Alphabet is capable of churning out quality earnings, even in times of difficulty.

Alphabet Stock
Data Source: Alphabet Investor Relations

Although past performance is no indicator for future returns, the company has a lot going for it. Being the world’s go-to home for search and video, while having an arsenal of growth prospects in cloud, autonomous driving, and AI, Alphabet has attributes of both a defensive and growth stock. It’s for those reasons that I’ll be using the current bear market as an opportunity to hopefully continue growing my wealth by purchasing more Alphabet stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Choong has positions in Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 cheap stock I’d buy to start generating passive income today

| Stephen Wright

With a dividend yield over 4.5%, I’ve got my eye on a cheap stock for my portfolio. Warren Buffett owns…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

4 key things investors should consider before buying Aston Martin shares!

| Royston Wild

Aston Martin's share price has slumped over 90% since its IPO four years ago. After recent fundraising is now the…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

6 super investors hold this FTSE 100 stock. Should I buy it too?

| Mark Tovey

Some world-renowned investors have selected this FTSE 100 stock for their mega-portfolios. But have their investments been lucrative and is…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

These UK shares surprised the market and there’s likely more to come

| Kevin Godbold

Three UK shares just shot up after releasing robust trading updates and I think it's a good time to hunt…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! Is the Barratt share price a steal or a value trap?

| Andrew Mackie

As headwinds batter the Barratt share price, Andrew Mackie examines whether its attractive dividend yield is sufficient compensation.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility: stick or twist?

| James J. McCombie

The news is full of stories about the turbulence of the stock market But how volatile are the markets really,…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much higher can the BP share price go?

| Alan Oscroft

After a few years in the dumps, the BP share price is climbing again. Oil prices are pushing profits up,…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Is the Haleon share price cheap under £3 ahead of earnings?

| Dan Coates

Research firms are favouring the Haleon share price. Is it time for me to snap some up before its next…

Read more »