Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in October 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)

  • Games Workshop manufactures miniatures used for wargaming under the Warhammer brand.
  • The vertically integrated business has no real competitors that can match its control over the design, manufacture and distribution of its models and rule books.
  • In keeping with its historic release schedule, the latest edition of its most popular Warhammer 40,000 game potentially launches in 2023, and higher profits should follow.
  • Even if the global economy threatens short-term sales, the company will likely retain strong pricing power in the long run – indeed, its loyal fans are happy to see their collectibles inflate in value each year.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

