Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap shares I’d buy that are down more than 25% in a year

2 cheap shares I’d buy that are down more than 25% in a year

Jon Smith talks through two cheap shares that, in his opinion, could be ideas to buy and hold for gains in the long term.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

Saying that a stock is cheap can sometimes be a dangerous statement. After all, it might be losing ground because the business is performing badly. In this way, what’s cheap could get a lot cheaper! I want to focus on cheap shares that have a positive outlook. From there, I feel that as people realise this in the future, the stock will move back to a fairer price.

Potentially misplaced concerns

One example I like is Rightmove (LSE:RMV). The share price has fallen by 28.6% over the past year, with 18% of this move happening in just the past month.

The main concern here is the potential issues in the housing market. With interest rates rising, higher mortgage costs might dampen demand for property. This could decrease Rightmove’s revenue streams from agents that list properties on the online portal.

I think the stock is cheap for two main reasons. I feel investors are overly pessimistic about the business. Even if the market for new home purchases slows, rental demand remains high. After all, if people can’t afford to buy, they’ll rent. In such a way, Rightmove should see higher interest in lettings versus sales. Ultimately, traffic still comes to the website.

My second thought is that property is a cyclical sector. We’re seeing the slowdown phase at the moment. Even though it might not feel great to buy when the share price is falling, what’s my alternative? Buying during a boom when the share price is already flying higher? I’d much rather buy now to pre-empt a future move, even if it’s for the long term.

A defensive cheap share

A second company I like is Admiral (LSE:ADM). The insurance provider has endured a tough period, with the share price down by 36% over the past year. In the half-year report, it spoke of “progress against the backdrop of a more turbulent cycle than usual, and high levels of inflation”.

I accept that it’s a tough time right now, with premiums having to rise in response to inflationary pressure. Yet I think the business is in a good position. It’s still growing the customer base, one of the key long-term metrics I look at to see if the business is fundamentally sound.

It also has a broad range of offerings and isn’t restricted to just servicing one area of the market. This will help it going forward. It appears that motor claims are the area most under pressure at the moment. Yet household insurance and Admiral finance divisions should help to cushion the negative impact going forward.

The price-to-earnings ratio at the moment is 9.75. Anything below 10 starts to get me interested as a potentially undervalued company. Further, the share price has now erased all of the “pandemic premium”. This was the surge it saw in 2020 and 2021 as investors rushed to buy defensive stocks. Now that the stock is priced under its 2020 lows, I feel it’s much better value for me to step in and purchase.

I want to buy both stocks shortly when I have more free cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group and Rightmove. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Investing Articles

I’m forgetting gold! Here’s how I’d invest £25k today to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

I'd aim for a million from shares because history shows that investors with long time horizons tend to experience favourable…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

Should I buy Darktrace shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Darktrace shares are currently around 70% off their highs. Edward Sheldon is wondering whether he should buy the cybersecurity stock…

Read more »

British pound coins in birds' nest
Investing Articles

Public misgivings

| Owain Bennallack

Elon Musk faces huge challenges if he’s to make a profit on his $44 billion investment in Twitter.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy ITV shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

ITV shares have fallen recently and are currently trading below 60p. Is this a bargain, or a value trap? Edward…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 10 Oct 2022

| The Motley Fool

The FTSE 350 remains clouded in uncertainty...

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is near its lowest in a year! I’d buy these shares now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the FTSE 100 trading near its lowest point, I could be looking at some of the best buying opportunities…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Is this the best UK penny stock to buy today?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland thinks this penny stock is nicely positioned for huge international growth over the coming years. Here's his case…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Is the stock market correction an unmissable chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe that leveraging the 2022 stock market correction could propel my Stocks and Shares ISA closer to £1m. Here's…

Read more »