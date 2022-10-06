Home » Investing Articles » I just bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares at big discounts!

I just bought these 2 FTSE 100 shares at big discounts!

The prices of some FTSE 100 shares have been falling. Our writer explains why he bought two such stocks this week and considers their prospects.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock market has been moving around a lot lately. Even some blue-chip FTSE 100 shares have seen big swings in their prices.

As a long-term investor, I think that presents opportunities for me. If a quality business that I think has good future prospects is available at an attractive price, I can take advantage of that price to tuck it into my portfolio. That is why in recent days I have increased my position in one FTSE 100 share and started a position in another one.

JD Sports

I already held shares in retailer JD Sports (LSE: JD) and am upbeat about its prospects. The company has a proven retail formula and its international footprint gives it an impressive platform for growth.

But not all investors seem to share my view. This FTSE 100 share has lost 49% of its value in the past 12 months.

The share price nearly halving suggests the company’s prospects may be far less attractive than I reckon they are. I do see risks. For example, cost inflation could eat into profit margins. Tightening consumer spending might see shoppers less willing to splash out on fancy trainers. The company has also had a leadership change this year, which may mean it struggles to maintain its impressive growth rate of the past few years.

However, I am upbeat. The new leadership is experienced and could do well helping JD as it grows in size. A lot of its customers are young and will still find money to spend on clothes and shoes even when budgets are tight. The company’s interim results came in at the top end of its board’s expectations. And JD expects headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year to match last year’s record performance.

I also took advantage of share price weakness to add the financial services company Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) back into my portfolio. These FTSE 100 shares are trading at a 20% discount to their price 12 months ago.

Again, there are risks that I think can help explain some of the bearishness towards the shares. A worsening economy could lead to people investing less. That might be bad for the company’s revenues and profits. Recent turbulence in the pensions market has highlighted the risk of some providers needing to unload assets at low prices, although Legal & General said this week that it has not been forced to do that.         

The long-term story here remains strong, in my view. I expect robust demand for services such as insurance in coming decades. With a well-recognised brand and large customer base, Legal & General is poised to benefit from that. I also find its 8.2% dividend yield attractive.

Quality FTSE 100 shares on sale

Both JD Sports and Legal & General may face challenges ahead. But both are well-established businesses with proven models and a track record of profitability.

I see recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity. So I have purchased shares in both companies this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in JD Sports Fashion and Legal & General Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in dividend shares to earn £100 a month?

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer earn a regular passive income by investing in dividend shares? He hopes so -- and explains here…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

Which of these 2 dirt-cheap shares should I buy: boohoo or Revolve Group?

| Muhammad Cheema

boohoo and Revolve Group are two cheap shares in the fashion retail market today. Let’s take a deeper dive to…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

7.7% dividend yield! Is Anglo American’s share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Anglo American's share price looks cheap at current levels. Royston Wild explains why now could be a good time to…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Retire at 68? Or use a stock market crash to retire early?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer doesn't fear the next stock market crash. Instead he plans to use it to give him more financial…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

I can’t ignore the 8% Legal & General dividend yield!

| Christopher Ruane

A share price fall has pushed the Legal & General dividend yield above 8%. Christopher Ruane explains why he recently…

Read more »

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

Does a Woodbois share price under 5p make it a no-brainer buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has retreated some way from its 52-week highs. It's looking like it might be a tempting…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I was right about the TUI share price. Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the movements in the TUI share price over the past few weeks and explains why his…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price stay in pennies forever?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has stayed stubbornly low for years. Christopher Ruane considers where it might go from here --…

Read more »