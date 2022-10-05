Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this FTSE 250 financial tech stock?

Should I buy this FTSE 250 financial tech stock?

This Fool digs deeper into this FTSE 250 stock which offers the financial services sector infrastructure technology.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

Many FTSE 250 stocks have fallen in recent months due to ongoing economic volatility. Could there be some bargains to pick up for my holdings? One stock I want to take a closer look at is Integrafin Holdings (LSE:IHP). Should I buy or avoid the shares?

Financial services technology

As an introduction, Integrafin is the holding company behind Transact. Transact is a financial services technology platform. It offers financial services professionals, such as financial advisers, what is known as a wrap-around platform to help them and their clients manage investments and other financial aspects including taxation, and record keeping.

So what’s happening with Integrafin shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 229p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 492p. This equates to a 53% decline over a 12-month period.

To buy or not to buy?

Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of me buying Integrafin shares.

FOR: Reviewing Integrafin’s fundamentals, I can see it has a great track record of performance growth. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future. However, looking back, it has grown revenue and profit for the past four years consecutively. In fact, revenue has increased at a compound rate of 12% annually in this period. In addition to this, the shares would boost my passive income stream through dividends with a dividend yield of 4.5% currently. This is higher than the FTSE 250 average of 1.9%. I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed, however.

AGAINST: One of the biggest risks Integrafin faces in my opinion is that of competition. There are a few well-known platforms out there that do the same thing as its Transact platform. The main one that springs to mind is Hargreaves Lansdown, which has brand power and offers a direct-to-consumer offering as well as to the professionals in the finance industry.

FOR: Looking at the wealth management market in the UK, it seems to be growing at a nice rate. This could benefit Integrafin and the take up of its platform. In turn, this could boost performance and shareholder returns. Finally, the shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 13 currently.

AGAINST: Economic volatility due to soaring inflation, coupled with the tragic events in Ukraine, have pegged back many financial services shares, including Integrafin. This continued volatility, including rising interest rates, as well as negative market movements for certain assets and their prices, could affect Integrafin for some time to come. This is an issue I will keep a close eye on.

A FTSE 250 stock I would buy

Taking everything into account, I believe Integrafin is the type of stock I have been looking for. It is a quality business, operating in a sector primed for longer-term growth. Furthermore, after its recent share price drop, it is trading at a decent discount compared to some months ago. The passive income opportunity also helps me build my investment case. I am adding Integrafin to my buy list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended IntegraFin Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

UK shares: could this home furnishings stock be a great recovery buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is always hunting for cheap UK shares that have fallen due to recent volatility. Is this retailer one…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why investors ought to aim for a long holding period

| Sam Robson

Here at The Motley Fool, to paraphrase the great investor Warren Buffett, our favourite holding period is ideally "forever".

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is the Woodbois share price a bargain at 4p?

| Christopher Ruane

At the current Woodbois share price, our writer could pile into the name for just pennies. So why does he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that Warren Buffett might love!

| Royston Wild

Buffett has recently built a big stake in the oil industry. And I think he might like the look of…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock?

| Stephen Wright

Meta is a profitable business with a strong balance sheet trading at a P/E ratio of 11. But with Apple…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Why Netcall shares could be a genuine London-listed growth opportunity

| Kevin Godbold

Fast growth in earnings is driving Netcall shares as the company builds its cloud-based offering to transform the potential of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend REITs that could deliver a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

Investing in REITs is an effective way that investors can create a considerable second income. Here are three I think…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I invest £1,000 in Lloyds shares, how much could they be worth in 10 years?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have had a disappointing 10 years, with crisis following on from crisis. But things must surely get better,…

Read more »