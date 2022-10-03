Home » Investing Articles » Is this UK share’s 35% dividend too good to be true?

Is this UK share’s 35% dividend too good to be true?

Gabriel McKeown outlines whether this UK share’s impressive dividend yield is a brilliant opportunity, or simply too good to be true.

Latest posts by Gabriel McKeown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

When building the income portion of my portfolio, I often look for UK shares that provide above-average dividend yields, with strong underlying fundamentals. The current FTSE 350 average dividend is now 4%, so any company offering something in excess of this level is certainly tempting.

You can understand my intrigue, then, when I discovered Ferrexpo (LSE: FXPO) was offering a dividend yield of 35.6%. The company is primarily involved in the mining and processing of iron ore, selling its pellets to the steel industry. It has struggled over the last year, down 54.4% in 2022, following a very strong 2020 and the first half of 2021.

Should first impressions count?

At first glance, the company looks to be a potentially excellent income opportunity. It has consistently paid a dividend for the last 15 years, and can comfortably cover its yield by current earnings. Furthermore, Ferrexpo has significant levels of cash generation and high-profit margins, whilst maintaining low levels of debt.

In addition to this, the company’s share-price falls have resulted in a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 2.6. This appears to be extremely discounted compared to the sector. In fact, this discount can be further highlighted when compared to assets. The company has a price-to-net asset value ratio of 0.4, indicating that the current market capitalisation is less than half of its net assets. These metrics can at times represent a significant value investment opportunity, or instead indicate that something is wrong.

What lies beneath

In this particular case, as with many tempting high-yield investments, things may be too good to be true. The company’s dividend is forecast to fall by a massive 50% in the next year, resulting from a forecast decline in earnings.

Furthermore, significant headwinds from the Ukraine-Russia conflict continue to impact the share price. The price of iron ore is far below its record highs in 2021. If these factors persist, earnings are likely to suffer, and the dividend yield will continue to reduce. This lack of future dividend stability leads me to question whether this truly is a brilliant opportunity, or maybe a share best avoided.

The company’s P/E ratio is now sitting at 1.0, following the significant fall in share price over the last year. In addition to the aforementioned fall since the beginning of 2022, the share price has collapsed by over 70% since the summer of 2021. These falls have artificially boosted the company’s dividend yield and similarly reduced the P/E ratio.

Therefore, I am not tempted to add Ferrexpo to my portfolio as an income-generating investment. The massive dividend is certainly intriguing for a UK share and is considerably above the index average. However, I believe this is sadly too good to be true. As a result, I would not add this company to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Gabriel McKeown has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of worried woman standing beside window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares after its crash?

| John Choong

The Taylor Wimpey share price saw an eye-watering 15% decline last week. With that in mind, could this be a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £3,000 like Warren Buffett in 1992, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

If I’d learnt about Warren Buffett's success with stocks and shares 30 years ago, I’d likely be a lot richer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now a good time to invest in stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many major indexes are down significantly in 2022. So is today a good time to invest in stocks and shares?…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in years?

| Alan Oscroft

The recent mini-budget sent UK shares reeling. Here's why I think that makes it a great time to start investing…

Read more »

A person suffering
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price crashed 10%

| John Choong

The Lloyds share price saw a 10% decline last week, going from 46p to 41p. Here's why the stock crashed…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

If I invested £500 in Deliveroo shares now, how much could they be worth in a year’s time?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals whether he thinks an investment in Deliveroo shares at their current price could yield him a profit…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A beaten-down FTSE 100 stock to buy in a heartbeat

| Andrew Mackie

As the FTSE 100 slides, Andrew Mackie is hunting for stocks that he believes have been oversold. One diversified business…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Here’s where I’m seeing value in the FTSE 100 right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been going through the FTSE 100 index looking for value. Here are three beaten-up shares he thinks…

Read more »