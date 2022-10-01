Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £10,000 in Fundsmith Equity 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have today

If I’d invested £10,000 in Fundsmith Equity 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have today

Edward Sheldon looks at the performance of the Fundsmith Equity fund over the last five years. Has it been a good investment?

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

Fundsmith Equity is a very popular investment fund here in the UK. Popular among young and old investors alike, the fund – which invests globally – is responsible for around £25bn of investor capital (including some of my own money).

Has Fundsmith been a good investment over the last five years though? Let’s take a look at its performance and find out.

Has Fundsmith been a good investment?

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, the ‘accumulation’ version of the Fundsmith Equity fund (which reinvests all income) generated a return of 73% for the five years to 29 September (around 11.6% per year). This means that if I had invested £10,000 in the fund five years ago, my money would now be worth around £17,300.

That certainly sounds like a good return at first glance. However, we should compare that return to other investments to put it in perspective.

Let’s start with a FTSE 100 tracker fund. If I’d invested £10k in the Vanguard FTSE 100 index (accumulation version) five years ago, my money would now be worth about £11,350, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

What about a global tracker fund? Well, if I had invested £10k in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap index (accumulation version), my money would now be worth £14,980.

Looking at these numbers, my conclusion is that the performance of Fundsmith has been quite good.

Of course, there have been plenty of investments that have beaten Fundsmith over this time horizon. For example, if I had invested £10,000 in Apple shares five years ago, that money would now be worth over £40,000 when exchange rates are factored in (and that’s not including dividends).

However, for a fund, I think the long-term returns are very good. Especially when you consider that performance lately has been a little underwhelming. Over the last year, Fundsmith has returned about -8%.

Three takeaways

To my mind, there are a number of takeaways from these numbers. One is that it can pay to take a global approach to investing.

Over the last five years, Fundsmith has beaten the FTSE 100 index by a wide margin. The reason is that it has been able to invest in top companies listed internationally, such as Microsoft and Estée Lauder. Both of these US-listed companies have delivered strong returns over the last half decade.

Another is that actively-managed funds can potentially play a role in a diversified portfolio. In recent years, active management has received a lot of criticism. As a result, many investors have moved their money into passively-managed tracker funds. However, we can see here that, over the last five years, Fundsmith has beaten a globally-focused tracker fund quite comfortably.

Finally, the disappointing performance of the fund over a one-year time horizon shows that it’s a good idea to diversify, even when investing in funds.

That’s certainly what I’m doing. While I have a large position in Fundsmith, I also own a number of other uncorrelated investment funds, and plenty of individual stocks too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown, Microsoft and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks for October

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in October, which included an IT firm…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Burberry shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Burberry shares have bounced up and down over the past year. But this week, the share price shot up after…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for an investment of £50 per week

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at three passive income investment ideas and explains which one he'd buy today -- and why.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

My top dividend stocks for October

| James J. McCombie

The falling UK markets have increased the yields on dividend stocks. But I also want track records and safety for…

Read more »

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

Three cheap shares I’d buy right now even if the UK is in a recession

| Anton Balint

The UK's economic growth may be below trend, but attractive opportunities remain in the stock market as cheap shares abound.

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stalwart with an 11% yield and P/E of just 3.9! Is this for real?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dividend stock has an impressive 11% yield and trades with an attractive P/E ratio. But maybe it's…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy at massive discounts after UK market tanks!

| Dr. James Fox

With the UK market pushing downwards over the past two weeks, I'm looking for discounted shares to buy for my…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks that I will never invest in

| Yasmin Rufo

These FTSE 100 stocks might look cheap at first glance, but Yasmin Rufo explains why she would never add them…

Read more »