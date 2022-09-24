Home » Investing Articles » 3 steps to retiring early with income shares

3 steps to retiring early with income shares

Our writer thinks investing in income shares could help him stop working at a younger age. Here are three things he would do to try and make that happen.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

A lot of people like the idea of bringing forward their retirement. But to do that, it helps if one can save enough money to cut short one’s working life. One way I am trying to do that is by investing in shares that hopefully will pay me dividends. Here are three steps I would take to try and retire early by investing in income shares.

1. Start right now

Time is of the essence when it comes to investing. The longer I own shares, the more time I have for any dividends to pile up. The difference can be significant.

As an example, imagine that a 30-year-old invests £10,000 today into Legal & General shares, at the current dividend yield of 7.2%. She does not invest any more into the shares but compounds the dividends annually. At the age of 65, she would own £114,000 worth of Legal & General shares. Her friend follows exactly the same approach, but is 40 not 30. When he hits 65, the Legal & General shares he owns will have a value of £57,000.

In other words, although he invests the same amount of money and holds the shares for a quarter of a century, at 65 he still ends up with only half as much money as his friend.

That shows how starting investing for retirement early can make a big difference to returns, and help to bring forward a retirement date. But how early is early? After all, many people plan to start investing in income shares once they are just a bit older, or have more spare money.

My approach is: why wait, even for a day? The sooner I begin, the earlier I could hopefully retire.

2. Compound dividends

The example above includes a few assumptions. For example, I assume that Legal & General’s share price and dividend will be constant. In practice, they could go up or down. But the principle is clear: starting early gives a longer timeline for wealth to accrue, which can fund an early retirement.

But why do I presume in the above example that I would compound my dividends? It is because compounding is like pushing a snowball downhill. The dividends themselves can be reinvested in more shares and generate extra dividends, which in turn can do the same thing. That is why compounding is so powerful: it can mean I have more money to invest than I actually put into my retirement account.

3. Buy a range of income shares

One of the shares in my pension plan is fund manager Jupiter. It has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Compounding that over decades could help me retire early!

But can it last? Such a high dividend yield is often a sign that the City expects a company to cut its dividend. That might not happen, but it is always a possibility. If I sunk all my pension into Jupiter – or any other income share – only for it to cut its dividend, my retirement planning could be thrown into disarray.

That is why, as well as hunting for quality at an attractive price, I always make sure I diversity my retirement funds across a range of shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Jupiter Fund Management. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 of the best penny stocks to buy in October!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can these two dirt-cheap penny stocks defy investor expectations and propel my portfolio to new heights over the long run?

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’d add £500 a month to a Stocks and Shares ISA to capitalise on the next bull market!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying shares today for the next bull market could propel my Stocks and Shares ISA to millionaire territory in the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Passive income investing: how I’d try to make £1,000 a month without working

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With so many dividend shares trading at a discount, investors like me have a rare opportunity to build a passive…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best UK shares to buy for the next stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying shares at dirt-cheap prices before the next stock market rally can unlock enormous wealth. But where can I find…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How can I make £1,000 a month in passive income from stocks?

| James J. McCombie

£1,000 per month in passive income from dividend-paying stocks is possible, but the sooner I start then the more realistic…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy now at double-digit discounts

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK shares is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth in the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian shares his…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I’d follow Warren Buffett and capitalise on this rare investing opportunity!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett's lead in capitalising on the 2022 stock market correction could unlock substantial returns in the long run.

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in these UK dividend stocks 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d be making now

| Stephen Wright

Receiving dividends often starts small and grows over time. Here’s how much a £1,000 investment in three UK dividend stocks…

Read more »