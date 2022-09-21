Just released: the 3 best income-focused stocks to buy in September 2022 [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Vodafone (LSE:VOD)
- Globe-spanning telecoms giant that runs mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries, serving about 315m mobile customers, 28m broadband customers, and 22m TV customers
- Typically, the company’s network quality ranks in the top two in the countries where it operates, allowing it to compete on quality and attract more valuable, heavy data-hungry users.
- The company is also well positioned in the enterprise market, which is currently about 27% of service revenues. It’s taking market share, driven by businesses shifting to the cloud
- Currently offers investors a 7% trailing yield.