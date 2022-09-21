Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Wednesday

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Wednesday

The FTSE 350 is slipping, as eyes are focused on interest rates…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 350 faltered on Tuesday. And European markets ended the day in the red, as we head into a week of interest rate decisions and a UK mini budget.

UK stock market decline

The FTSE 100 dropped 44 points, or 0.6%, on Tuesday to end the day at 7,193 points. A 0.7% decline took the FTSE 350 down 29 points, to finish at 3,981.

With very little company news on Wednesday, investors may have their thoughts fixed on where central banks are likely to peg their interest rates when their next decisions come around.

In the UK, we’ll have to wait until Thursday. The general expectation is for a 0.5% rise, but some are predicting a 0.75% hike as inflation could soon head back into double digits.

US interest fears

US stocks followed Europe’s lead and headed lower Tuesday. American inflation in August has already come in higher than expected. And as a result, many will be expecting trading to be muted when the market reopens Wednesday.

The S&P 500 dropped 44 points, or 1.1%, Tuesday, giving up Monday’s 27-point gain. The Nasdaq fell back too, with a 110 point (1%) drop following on from an 87 point gain on Monday.

The S&P is now down 6.2% since inflation figures were revealed. Nasdaq stocks have lost 6.9%. We’ll have to see if the gloom is contagious and infects UK markets Wednesday.

Supermarket results

Full-year results from Supermarket Income REIT are due Wednesday, and it’s an interesting real estate investment trust. The company invests in supermarket properties, and owns sites operated by Tesco, Sainsbury and Marks & Spencer, among others.

A company like this offers investors a different entry into the groceries retail business rather than buying supermarket shares for their direct profits. It also means there’s no need to choose which individual supermarket chain to go for.

Dividend cash

Shareholders have some cash coming their way Wednesday, as Domino’s Pizza Group reaches its first-half dividend payment date. A 6.7% increase will send 3.2p per share their way. The company is also buying back shares.

It’s interim dividend payment date for OSB Group too, with a 78% hike to 8.7p. And there’s another share buyback here.

Economics

Ahead of Thursday’s big interest rate news, Wednesday brings us an update on the state of the UK’s public sector net borrowing. That’s likely to be quickly overshadowed by the new chancellor’s mini-budget due Friday, which is expected to pump up borrowing further.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Dominos Pizza, Sainsbury (J), and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Stuck for ideas? Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in my Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the current go-to areas and specific companies he's thinking of adding to his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

7.2% dividend yield! Here’s the HSBC dividend forecast through to 2023

| Royston Wild

HSBC's share price looks dirt-cheap right now. I particularly like the bank's huge dividend yields. But how far can I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is now FINALLY the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to struggle for momentum as market jitters persist. But could the engineer's shares be on…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Could this storage business be a great growth stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 growth stock specialising in warehousing and storage solutions.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

What would it take for Lloyds shares to climb in value?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares are edging back towards 50p again. What would it take for them to break through it and carry…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I invest in renewable energy stocks?

| James J. McCombie

I'd rather invest in a growing industry. The renewables energy industry is growing, so I'd like to invest in renewable…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in FTSE 100 shares to target monthly income of £300?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer wants to earn a few hundred pounds every month in passive income from dividends, how much should…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price is in pennies. Is it a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been shopping in the bargain basement for his portfolio. The boohoo share price has collapsed -- and…

Read more »