Home » Investing Articles » With £10,000, I’d buy these 10 penny shares and hold for 10 years

With £10,000, I’d buy these 10 penny shares and hold for 10 years

Are there 10 penny shares out that that I’d consider buying with £10,000 today? Yes, there are, and it’s a very diverse selection.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve set myself a challenge today. What would I buy if I had £10,000 to invest, but I could only choose penny shares, and I wouldn’t be able to sell for at least 10 years?

I wouldn’t really select a portfolio based on share prices, so this is unlikely to happen. But if someone gave me £10,000 on the condition that I only bought penny shares, are there 10 I’d be happy to hold?

We often think of penny shares as being in small companies, but I won’t set myself that condition. I just can’t miss the small handful of FTSE 100 shares selling at less than 100p.

Splitting the £10,000 into 10 portions, I’ve come up with these possibilities:

CompanyRecent priceMarket capForecast P/EForecast dividend
Lloyds Banking Group48p£33,289m7.05.1%
Rolls-Royce Holdings76p£6,360m60n/a
Centrica79p£4,681m5.53.6%
ITV64p£2,563m5.88.0%
Assura60p£1,783m114.9%
UK Commercial Property REIT65p£850m3.75.0%
boohoo Group41p£518mn/an/a
Capita29p£484m41n/a
EKF Diagnostics Holdings40p£183m242.9%
Renold24p£55m5.2n/a
(Sources: London Stock Exchange, Yahoo!, ShareCast, company sites)

The first thing I notice is the wide range of market caps. They range from the £33bn Lloyds, all the way down to Renold, valued at only £55m.

FTSE 100 giants

I would want the three FTSE 100 companies, with Lloyds and Centrica on attractive valuations with strong dividend forecasts.

I’m less sure of Rolls-Royce. Forecasts are all over the place, and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is meaningless during a loss-to-profit recovery. And I think there’s a good chance Rolls shares could fall further. But if I had to choose today, I’d rather have it than not.

boohoo is in there because I think its share price pummelling has been overdone. This year’s forecasts don’t mean much, but analysts have the P/E falling to under 10 by 2025. If boohoo can get back to growth, that could be cheap.

Recovery

Penny shares are often recovery candidates. After all, shares usually get so low only after something bad has happened. Outsourcing firm Capita fits that mould, and forecast valuations are positive. We’re looking at a P/E of seven by 2024, and even a modest dividend creeping back.

I’m pleased to see a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in penny share territory for me to pick, Assura and UK Commercial Property. I reckon property shares are generally undervalued now. And I like the diversified property approach of a REIT for getting into the market.

Assura, in particular, should see its dividends rising over the next few years if forecasts prove accurate.

Would I buy?

So would I actually buy these? If I had to choose today or lose the 10 grand, yes, I’d go for them. And in real life, there’s attraction in all of these for me.

But I haven’t properly examined the individual risks in any of them, and that would be an absolute must for any real-world investment. Cheap penny shares, after all, often have a habit of turning into even cheaper penny shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group and boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV, Lloyds Banking Group, and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is now FINALLY the time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to struggle for momentum as market jitters persist. But could the engineer's shares be on…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Could this storage business be a great growth stock to buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 growth stock specialising in warehousing and storage solutions.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

What would it take for Lloyds shares to climb in value?

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares are edging back towards 50p again. What would it take for them to break through it and carry…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Should I invest in renewable energy stocks?

| James J. McCombie

I'd rather invest in a growing industry. The renewables energy industry is growing, so I'd like to invest in renewable…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

How much should I invest in FTSE 100 shares to target monthly income of £300?

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer wants to earn a few hundred pounds every month in passive income from dividends, how much should…

Read more »

Two women friends sightseeing in summer while on vacation.
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price is in pennies. Is it a steal?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been shopping in the bargain basement for his portfolio. The boohoo share price has collapsed -- and…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Here’s why this 5.2% yielding stock is ideal to boost my passive income!

| Jabran Khan

Wanting to boost his passive income stream, this Fool takes a closer look at this real estate investment trust.

Read more »

Woman looking at a jar of pennies
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Abrdn shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

Abrdn shares have been a dire investment in 2022. Do rumours of a £500m shareholder return change the picture? Roland…

Read more »