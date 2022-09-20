Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast through to 2025

Here’s the National Grid dividend forecast through to 2025

The National Grid dividend hasn’t been cut in 26 years. Roland Head looks at the latest forecasts and asks if the payout will continue to rise.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric cars charging at a charging station

Image source: Getty Images

Investors in National Grid (LSE: NG) know what they want. Dividends. The utility group has not cut its dividend since 1996 and has increased the payout in most years since. This has made National Grid shares a very popular income investment.

With energy markets in turmoil, I’m wondering if National Grid can maintain this impressive record. To find out more, I’ve been taking a look at the latest dividend forecasts for this stock.

National Grid dividend: latest forecasts

National Grid operates the UK’s gas and electricity transmission networks, so it doesn’t have the same direct exposure to energy prices as utility peers SSE and Centrica.

Although National Grid’s US utility business has more exposure to commodity prices, market conditions are a little different on the other side of the Atlantic.

On balance, I think National Grid should be able to maintain stable earnings and modest dividend growth over the next few years.

City analysts seem to share this view. In the table below, I’ve listed the latest dividend forecasts I can find for National Grid, together with the expected dividend yield, based on a share price of 1,035p:

Year ending 31 MarchForecast dividendDividend yield
202354.05.2%
202456.25.4%
202557.55.6%

Forecasts are always subject to change. But I think it’s worth noting that these estimates show National Grid’s dividend growth slowing. The dividend is expected to rise by 6% this year, but only 2% in 2024/25.

Despite this, National Grid’s 5%+ dividend yield is well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. For investors seeking a higher income today, I think National Grid could be a good option.

What are the risks?

No dividend is risk-free. Payouts can always be cut, or even cancelled altogether. Although I think a major cut is unlikely at National Grid, I can see some possible concerns.

One worry for me is that National Grid has not yet recognised the level of investment that will be needed to support the transition to net zero. For example, recent press reports have suggested that new renewable projects such as wind farms may face a 10-year wait to get connected to the grid.

If the switch to electric cars continues to gain momentum, I’d also imagine that electricity distribution networks could also come under strain.

My guess is that to achieve net zero, a lot more investment will be needed than anyone has recognised yet.

National Grid shares: what I’d do

Although the future is uncertain, I’m encouraged by steps National Grid has already taken to move away from gas and increase its focus on clean electricity.

On a long-term view, demand for gas is expected to flatten out and possibly decline. By contrast, electricity growth is expected to accelerate as the energy transition continues. Distributing electricity around the UK seems like a good business to be in, to me.

On balance, I think National Grid shares look fairly priced at the moment and offer a reliable dividend yield. I’d be happy to buy the shares at current levels.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

9.7% dividend yield! Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Glencore shares

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 mining stock Glencore continues to report impressive demand for its shares. So should I buy this momentum stock…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

| The Motley Fool

Where will the FTSE 350 go this week, as we await an interest rate update?

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays shares while they’re below 200p?

| Kevin Godbold

I reckon Barclays shares look set to continue their recovery and City analysts predict solid dividend rises ahead.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into Lloyds shares! Should I join in?

| Royston Wild

Demand for Lloyds Bank's shares has rocketed since the beginning of the month. Is now the time to buy the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s 5 tips to build wealth

| Kevin Godbold

If I'd learnt about these five Warren Buffett tips at the age of 30, I'd likely be a lot richer…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 battered FTSE 100 stocks that could explode when the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

The UK index is pretty volatile right now, but that's only half the story. Today, I'm looking at two depressed…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with an average dividend yield of 12.5%! Should I buy?

| Dr. James Fox

These two UK shares are offering huge dividend yields, but are they right for my portfolio? Let's take a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks trading at knockdown prices!

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is a core objective of my investment strategy. But with areas of the market down, I'm looking at…

Read more »