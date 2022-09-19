Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,500 in Unilever shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,500 in Unilever shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Unilever shares offer great protection in a recession. But do its investors ever make any money? Our author has a look at the stock over the last year.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in Unilever (LSE:ULVR) have fared better than the FTSE 100 since the start of the year. Unilever shares have fallen by 0.5%, compared to a 3% decline for the broader index.

It isn’t hard to see why. Demand for Unilever’s products tends to be steady and this helps the share price hold up in difficult economic conditions.

On the other hand, the Unilever share price doesn’t tend to produce spectacular results in more favourable conditions. Most of the return comes from the dividend that the company pays to its shareholders.

The UK seems to be on the edge of a recession. So it seems to me like a good time to wonder how much money I’d have made if I’d bought Unilever shares a year ago.

Unilever shares

Over the last year, the Unilever share price has increased by 0.89%. That’s not a lot, especially compared to the 3.79% the FTSE 100 has increased by. 

That means that if I’d invested £1,500 in Unilever shares a year ago, I’d be able to sell my investment today for just over £1,513. By itself, that’s not a spectacular return. Most of the return on the stock comes from the dividend the company pays, though. Adding that in makes the return a bit more attractive.

A year ago, Unilever shares traded at £39.46 per share. So my £1,500 investment would have bought me 38 shares. Since then, the company has paid out just over £1.44 per share in dividends. With 38 shares, I’d have received just under £55 in dividends.

Of course, I could have reinvested my dividends to increase my ownership in the business. But even without this, I’d have secured a return of around 4.5%. 

Is a 4.5% return any good? In my view, that depends on what else is available.

UK stocks

Returns from other UK stocks have been mixed over the last year. Some have done better than Unilever, others have done much worse.

Shares in Diageo, for example, are up almost 9% over the past 12 months. The Diageo share price has increased from £34.67 to £37.78. 

That means a £1,500 investment in Diageo shares a year ago would be worth £1,633 today. Add in another £32 in dividends and the return comfortably beats the return on Unilever shares.

By contrast, Tesco shares have done much worse since last September. The share price has fallen by 9.62% from £2.57 to £2.32.

Investing £1,500 in the company’s stock a year ago would have generated around £58 in dividend income. But the overall investment would still only be worth £1,413.49.

A stock to buy?

Overall, Unilever shares do seem to offer some decent protection from economic downturns. The stock has fared well recently, compared to the broader index.

I think that the time to be greedy with Unilever shares, though, is when others are fearful. Right now, investors are running for cover in Unilever shares, which means I’m looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo, Tesco, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Best shares to buy now: Here’s my top FTSE 100 pick

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With a record-breaking performance, this FTSE 100 business is defying all expectations, making it potentially one of the best shares…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d find the best UK dividend shares to try and retire early

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying the best UK dividend shares today could unlock a generous passive income in the long term for an earlier…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is this one of the worst FTSE 100 stocks to own in 2022?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 100 stock has tumbled more than 60% in the past year. But can it manage to make an…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

5 steps to invest £500 like Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Can this handful of investing lessons from Warren Buffett help our writer when investing a few hundred pounds? He hopes…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares to buy now

| Roland Head

These battered FTSE 100 shares are unloved by investors but could offer great long-term value, says Roland Head.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing Articles

The ‘cheap’ Kingfisher share price is hardly a bargain

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for the Kingfisher share price or is the stock at the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 REITs to buy for a lifetime of passive income!

| Royston Wild

REITs can be an effective way for share investors to receive reliable long-term dividend income. Here are two I like…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £25k in shares today to aim for a million

| Kevin Godbold

Three key tactics I'd use to aim for a million when starting with £25k to invest. I'd follow Dragons' Den's…

Read more »