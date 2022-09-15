Home » Investing Articles » I’d invest £1,000 in these cheap UK shares this September

I’d invest £1,000 in these cheap UK shares this September

Volatile market movements have presented a host of cheap UK shares. These are the stocks I’d add to my portfolio this month if I had £1,000 to invest.

Latest posts by Yasmin Rufo (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank group pastel color background

Image source: Getty Images

With a potential global recession looming, the stock market has had a tumultuous few months. I think this volatility offers the perfect entry point to buying cheap UK shares.

Low-level investor sentiment and current market correction makes for a great opportunity to find undervalued companies to invest in. When I’m building my portfolio, I’m looking for companies that are able to weather short-term problems such as rising inflation and ultimately produce long-term gains.

If I had £1,000 spare this September, I would invest £500 across two cheap UK shares – one in the retail industry and the other in defence. Let’s take a look at them.

Retail

British retail has had a tough time in recent years. Not only were plenty of businesses forced to shut during Covid-19, but since reopening many have struggled given the rising costs of running a business and consumers spending less due to a rise in the cost of living.

One company I think could bounce back is WH Smith (LSE: SMWH). Down just over 6% in the last year, I believe that the current price of 1,466p looks like an attractive entry point.

To see how the company might perform in the long term, I’m looking at data from the travel industry as a large part of WH Smith’s revenue comes from its airport outlets.

In June, WH Smith said the travel division was performing particularly well, so much so that full-year results are now set to be “at the higher end of analysts’ expectations”.

As international travel continues to recover, WH Smith’s airport footfall will increase and this could lead to potential expansion – something the company is already looking into after the success of its Chicago and Las Vegas airport stores.

Of course, WH Smith’s success relies on a strong global economy and is extremely dependent on the travel sector, an industry that has seen much uncertainty recently given problems such as staff shortages.

A potential decrease in winter holiday-goers could also prolong WH Smith’s recovery as its airport revenues are likely to be lower than anticipated, at least in the short term. 

Defence

The other stock I would invest £500 in is one of the UK’s largest defence contractors, QinetiQ (LSE:QQ).

The FTSE 250 stock is up 23.16% year to date, partly driven by the increase in military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I believe the stock could go up further in the coming years given the new Prime Minister’s pledge to increase defence spending to total 3% of GDP by 2030. Other countries such as those that are NATO members may increase spending in this area given growing geopolitical tensions and threats.

QinetiQ reported strong Q1 earnings recently. It has a cash position of £225m, and during its results the company said it predicts “mid-single digit organic revenue growth”, which is impressively high for a UK company in this sector.

73% of QinetiQ’s revenue comes from the UK government, meaning the company is over-reliant on the government’s funding and contracts. If defence spending is cut in coming years, which is a possibility given the current economic climate, then the stock may not see the current growth levels it predicts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Yasmin Rufo has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BT shares look cheap and I’m finally ready to buy them

| Harvey Jones

I have been putting off buying BT shares for ages but today's low valuation and improving prospects means it's soon…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

2 stocks I own to boost my passive income with dividends!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool notes two current UK shares he owns for the purpose of boosting his passive income stream through dividend…

Read more »

Little girl kissing her granddad at christmastime
Investing Articles

Hurry, we’ve only 6 months left to use our 2022 Stocks & Shares ISA allowance!

| Alan Oscroft

Every year, thousands of investors forget about their Stocks and Shares ISA until the last minute. I say it's never…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Why has the Ocado share price crashed? And is it a buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price has fallen to a fraction of its all-time high. Does that mean investors have a fresh…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

My 6-step guide to making passive income during a bear market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his plan for making passive income from dividend stocks even if the UK market nosedives in the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 hot growth stocks I’m buying during the market dip

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's snapping up these two growth stocks amid strong earnings and solid balance sheets.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’d buy now to ride a long-term trend

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a long-term trend could boost one sector. That is why he would happily own two FTSE 250…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’m buying these 2 top dividend shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why these two dividend shares and their potential income streams could be a good way for him…

Read more »