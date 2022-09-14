Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over the last 5 years

UK investors love Lloyds shares. But have they actually been a good investment in recent years? Edward Sheldon takes a look.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares remain one of the most popular investments in the UK. It seems investors like the fact that shares in the bank can be picked up for under £1.

But have Lloyds shares actually been a good investment recently? To answer that question, I’m going to take a look at how much I’d have today if I had invested £5,000 in Lloyds shares five years ago. Let’s crunch the numbers.

Lloyds shares have underperformed

Five years ago, on 14 September 2017, Lloyds shares closed at 66.4p. Today, however, they’re well below that level. Indeed, yesterday, the stock closed at 46.5p.

That represents a decline of approximately 30% over the five-year period, meaning that if I had invested £5,000 in the stock back then (assuming I bought at the closing price of 66.4p), my money would now be worth about £3,500 (ignoring trading commissions). Ouch!

Don’t forget dividends

Of course, we also need to factor dividends into the equation. These can make a big difference to overall returns.

Here’s a look at the dividends I would have been entitled to if I had bought Lloyds shares five years ago.

Ex-dividend datePayment dateDividend per shareType
4 August 202212 September 20220.80pInterim
7 April 202219 May 20221.33pFinal
5 August 202113 September 20210.67pInterim
15 April 202125 May 20210.57pYearly
8 August 201913 September 20191.12pInterim
4 April 201921 May 20192.14pFinal
16 August 201826 September 20181.07pInterim
19 April 201829 May 20182.05pFinal

In total, I would have been entitled to income of 9.75p. On £5,000 worth of shares (approximately 7,530 shares at 66.4p per share), the dividends would amount to around £734 in total (assuming I didn’t reinvest them).

So, adding that to the capital value of my Lloyds shares, I would now have approximately £4,234. Overall, that equates to a loss of around 15%. Needless to say, the return from the banking stock over the last five years has been quite disappointing.

The lesson from Lloyds shares

Looking at this underwhelming return, there’s an important lesson here – it’s crucial to own a diversified share portfolio.

It’s often said that shares tend to produce returns of 7-10% per year over the long term. But these returns are for the stock market as a whole. To achieve those kinds of returns, one needs to own a diversified portfolio of stocks from a range of different industries. Owning just a handful of stocks (like many private investors do) can produce vastly different returns. And ultimately have a big impact on one’s ability to achieve their financial goals.

This is why I own a well diversified investment portfolio myself. I own a wide selection of stocks from a range of different sectors including technology, healthcare, financials, and consumer staples. In total, I own nearly 50 different stocks.

This doesn’t guarantee I’ll generate strong returns from shares over the long term. But it does improve my chances of doing so. Because if a handful of stocks produce disappointing returns – like Lloyds has recently – it’s not likely to be a disaster. The returns from better performing stocks are likely to offset the poor returns from the underperformers.

Ultimately, diversification is the key to generating solid returns from the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three generation happy family walking outdoors in park
Investing Articles

Invest in solid FTSE 100 shares. But don’t forget about diversification!

| Anton Balint

Mitigating the risk of losing money remains important even when I am looking to invest in FTSE 100 shares with…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

GB Group takeover speculation: here’s what I’m doing now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK companies are attraction attention from international investors. Here, Ed Sheldon looks at the recent GB Group takeover speculation.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are loading up on Rolls-Royce shares!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into Rolls-Royce shares in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should follow…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could be about to pop!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he thinks the share prices of these two FTSE 250 stocks could rise in the near…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Tesco shares?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have taken a hit in recent times. However, with a strong dividend yield and growing sales, this Fool…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks to help fight back against inflation!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for some cheap income stocks he can buy to mitigate high inflation rates. Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is a FTSE 100 crash due?

| Christopher Ruane

What will happen next to the FTSE 100? Christopher Ruane explains why he doesn't worry about the answer and instead…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Marks and Spencer shares could be undervalued

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines several reasons for his positive outlook on Marks and Spencer shares that he thinks the market has…

Read more »