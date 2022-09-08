Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

Andrew Woods explains why he’s looking to these two income stocks and their dividends to create an income stream over a long period of time.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Father working from home and taking care of baby

Image source: Getty Images

While growth shares can provide excellent scope for financial gain within my portfolio, I also find that income stocks can generate significant returns. I’ve therefore trawled the indices to find two such companies to add to my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look.

Interest rates are climbing

Barclays (LSE:BARC) paid a total dividend of 6p per share in 2021. At the current share price of 164p, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investment in this company could provide potentially solid income, although I’m aware that dividend policies may be subject to change in the future.

The banking firm has been benefiting from rising interest rates in recent times. In the UK, rates have climbed to 1.75% and may rise further. 

This is generally good news for Barclays, because it means the business may be able to charge more for loans and mortgages. 

In its British operations, for the six months to 30 June, net interest increased by 6% to £2.7bn. In addition, the net interest margin (the difference between how much Barclays charges for loans and how much its pays via savings accounts) rose to 2.67% from 2.54%. Greater market volatility helped trading profits to grow by 54%.

There are, of course, risks from wage and cost inflation. These may begin to eat into future balance sheets.

On the flip side, Barclays has maintained its presence in the investment banking sector. It has worked to expand this operation and increased its market share as competitors have moved away from this service.

8.12% yield!

Second, Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) paid a total dividend of 48.9p per share in 2021, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is one of the highest yields on the market today.

For the six months to 30 June, the asset manager paid an interim dividend of 24.8p. This represents a 3% increase year on year.

In addition, it announced that new business generation amounted to £430m. This was up from £206m for the same period in 2021 and is an indication that the firm is growing. Cash generation from current projects came in at £950m, up from £872m in 2021.

However, given the uncertain economic outlook, including the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the company isn’t quite sure how its assets and results will be affected in the near future.

Despite this, Phoenix Group boasts a strong cash position of £12.27bn. Total debt stands at £3.9bn.

Given this strong balance sheet, I feel that the business can overcome any difficulties that arise.

Overall, both of these companies could provide me with an attractive income stream. While there may be bumps in the road, I’ll add the two firms to my portfolio soon and hold them for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’m drip-feeding £200 a month into these 2 juicy growth shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses the prospects of two interesting growth shares and formulates a long-term plan to manage his investment risk.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy abrdn shares to help me retire early

| Alan Oscroft

Abrdn shares have fallen this year as investors keep away. But with dividend yields up above 9%, this could well…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

3 reasons to own Scottish Mortgage shares

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares are a lot cheaper than a year ago. Christopher Ruane considers the appeal of adding them to…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

As Woodbois shares return to April lows, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are now trading where they were in April, before a big price jump. Is our writer tempted to…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds dividend ever get back to where it was?

| Christopher Ruane

The interim Lloyds dividend this year saw a big increase. What might that mean for the long term -- and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The UK’s ‘most popular stock’ is down 50% in a year. I still wouldn’t buy it

| Harvey Jones

This UK stock apparently triggers more internet searches than any other. But I'm struggling to see its appeal, despite a…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Cineworld shares at under 5p?

| Roland Head

The Cineworld share price crash has triggered a surge in trading volumes, but this business is fighting bankruptcy. Roland Head…

Read more »

Number 3 flying foil balloon and gold confetti
Investing Articles

If I had a spare £500 to invest, I’d buy these 3 FTSE 100 shares

| Yasmin Rufo

Yasmin Rufo offers her thoughts on three FTSE 100 companies that she’d invest in right now that should provide long-term…

Read more »