I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

Andrew Woods explains why he’s looking to these two income stocks and their dividends to create an income stream over a long period of time.

While growth shares can provide excellent scope for financial gain within my portfolio, I also find that income stocks can generate significant returns. I’ve therefore trawled the indices to find two such companies to add to my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look.

Interest rates are climbing

Barclays (LSE:BARC) paid a total dividend of 6p per share in 2021. At the current share price of 164p, this equates to a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investment in this company could provide potentially solid income, although I’m aware that dividend policies may be subject to change in the future.

The banking firm has been benefiting from rising interest rates in recent times. In the UK, rates have climbed to 1.75% and may rise further.

This is generally good news for Barclays, because it means the business may be able to charge more for loans and mortgages.

In its British operations, for the six months to 30 June, net interest increased by 6% to £2.7bn. In addition, the net interest margin (the difference between how much Barclays charges for loans and how much its pays via savings accounts) rose to 2.67% from 2.54%. Greater market volatility helped trading profits to grow by 54%.

There are, of course, risks from wage and cost inflation. These may begin to eat into future balance sheets.

On the flip side, Barclays has maintained its presence in the investment banking sector. It has worked to expand this operation and increased its market share as competitors have moved away from this service.

8.12% yield!

Second, Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) paid a total dividend of 48.9p per share in 2021, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is one of the highest yields on the market today.

For the six months to 30 June, the asset manager paid an interim dividend of 24.8p. This represents a 3% increase year on year.

In addition, it announced that new business generation amounted to £430m. This was up from £206m for the same period in 2021 and is an indication that the firm is growing. Cash generation from current projects came in at £950m, up from £872m in 2021.

However, given the uncertain economic outlook, including the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the company isn’t quite sure how its assets and results will be affected in the near future.

Despite this, Phoenix Group boasts a strong cash position of £12.27bn. Total debt stands at £3.9bn.

Given this strong balance sheet, I feel that the business can overcome any difficulties that arise.

Overall, both of these companies could provide me with an attractive income stream. While there may be bumps in the road, I’ll add the two firms to my portfolio soon and hold them for the long term.