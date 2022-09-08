Home » Investing Articles » After its latest results, where does NIO stock go next?

After its latest results, where does NIO stock go next?

NIO stock has failed to excite since its monumental 2020 rise. Here, this Fool weighs up if its a buy for him after its recent update.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has been far from a smooth ride for NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer grabbed headlines with its monumental 1,100% rise in 2020. Yet since then, it’s struggled to keep up the impressive momentum.

The NIO share price is down nearly 50% this year. Across the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 54%.

So, where will NIO stock go next? Should I be steering clear of it? Or at $17 is this an opportunity for me to grab some cheap shares? Let’s find out.

Latest results

Yesterday saw the release of the firm’s Q2 results. Within the update, there were encouraging signs. Vehicle sales rose by 21% year on year to $1.43bn, and 3.5% compared to Q1. On top of this, total revenue rose by 21.8% compared to Q2 2021 to reach $1.53bn.

Despite this, NIO shareholders will no doubt be focusing on the fall in gross profit. This dropped 14.8% on the year. And compared to Q1, the figure fell 7.4%. What will also be of concern is the firm’s net loss, which widened by a massive 369.6% against a year ago.

2022 struggles

These results paint an accurate picture of NIO’s struggles this year as rising inflation across the globe has pushed up costs. As the business said itself, 2022 has been plagued by “tremendous challenges and cost volatilities.”

NIO has also faced a string of supply chain issues. With China in a continuous battle to eliminate Covid infections, the firm has seen its production halted for stretches.

Despite this, it still predicts it will deliver between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles in the third quarter, showing it has no plans to slow down.

Electric transition

Even with the above, the biggest issue I see surrounding NIO is the inevitable transition to an electric world, which will have both its benefits and drawbacks.

First, there’s no doubt that governments across the globe will magnify the emphasis placed on the transition to renewable energy. This has already been taking shape. And with the Russia-Ukraine conflict proving it, a reliance solely on conventional energy sources is unsustainable.

For NIO, this is clearly good news. As electric cars become more mainstream, hopefully, the business will see demand for its vehicles increase.

However, this does also alarm me. That’s because I can see a surge in competition in the years ahead as established manufacturers accelerate in the attractive EV market. NIO is expanding in Europe, which should provide the firm with a boost. But how the Chinese firm fares in what’s set to become a saturated market is of concern to me.

Where next?

So, where does the business go from here? And should I be buying NIO stock?

I won’t be buying today. As inflation continues to rise this may further hinder NIO’s operations. And despite it having unique selling points such as its battery-swapping technology, I’m not confident in judging how NIO will stand up against the unavoidable competition. Its share price is low, but right now, it’s not for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Shopify shares after they fell almost 80%?

| Christopher Ruane

Shopify shares have lost nearly four fifths of their value in just 12 months. Should our writer add them to…

Read more »

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

With the BP share price at 445p, should I fill up on these shares now?

| James Beard

BP shares are currently trading at around 445p, having risen by 33% since the start of 2022. Is the BP…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

I’m buying these 2 top income stocks to target long-term riches!

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains why he's looking to these two income stocks and their dividends to create an income stream over…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

I’m drip-feeding £200 a month into these 2 juicy growth shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods assesses the prospects of two interesting growth shares and formulates a long-term plan to manage his investment risk.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy abrdn shares to help me retire early

| Alan Oscroft

Abrdn shares have fallen this year as investors keep away. But with dividend yields up above 9%, this could well…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

3 reasons to own Scottish Mortgage shares

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares are a lot cheaper than a year ago. Christopher Ruane considers the appeal of adding them to…

Read more »

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

As Woodbois shares return to April lows, is now the time to swoop?

| Christopher Ruane

Woodbois shares are now trading where they were in April, before a big price jump. Is our writer tempted to…

Read more »

One pound coin
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds dividend ever get back to where it was?

| Christopher Ruane

The interim Lloyds dividend this year saw a big increase. What might that mean for the long term -- and…

Read more »