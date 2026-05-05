Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to give up work and live off the passive income?

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to give up work and live off the passive income?

Legal & General shares offer one of the FTSE’s biggest yields, but few investors realise how fast this income could grow or how much wealth it might unlock.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares deliver one of the highest dividend yields of any major FTSE stock — a whopping 8.5% right now. That is nearly triple the FTSE 100’s present average of 3.1%.

However, analysts forecast it will rise to 8.7% this year, 8.9% next year, and 9.2% in 2028, although these payouts can go down as well as up over time.

Many investors may be considering retiring in the next few years. So how many L&G shares would they need to give up work now and live off the income?

How much is needed?

The Office for National Statistics places the median average salary in 2026 at around £39,000. So based on an 8.7% yield this year, I would need a capital pot of £448,276 to hit that income. That means 175,795 shares locked into my portfolio.

Few people will have half a million quid lying around the place to invest. However, much smaller investments made every month can soon build into a much bigger capital pot over time. Specifically here, just £10 saved and invested each day (£300 a month) would generate the same capital pot and £39,000 annual income after 28 years.

That includes the dividends being reinvested back into the stock to utilise the full supercharging power of dividend compounding.

Can the business support these dividends?

Ultimately, every company’s dividends are powered by sustained earnings growth. In L&G’s case, analysts forecast this growth will be a strong average of 15.4% a year over the medium term, at least.

A risk to this is aprolonged downturn in financial markets could reduce fee income across its asset‑management and pension businesses. Another is tighter regulatory capital requirements that could force the group to hold more surplus capital. That would limit its ability to drive earnings growth through new business and investment.

That said, its 2025 results showed profit before tax soar 80% year on year to £807m. This huge step‑up gives L&G far more room to support rising dividends.

The group also delivered £1.53bn of Solvency II operational surplus, up from £1.46bn. That reinforces the recurring capital generation that ultimately funds future payout growth.

And its contractual service margin now stands at £13.3bn. This is the ‘store of future profit’, with earnings already locked into the business from past policies. It gives L&G a highly visible pipeline of cash flows that helps support long‑term dividend growth.

My investment view

L&G has long been one of my core holdings designed to generate serious dividend income when I retire. Or I could use it beforehand, to keep working as and when I wished, but at a more sedate pace.

With an 8.5% yield, which is forecast to rise, it looks well placed to keep rewarding patient shareholders like me. All of this is supported by huge cash surplus generation, a deep store of future profit and soaring earnings.

Given this, I will buy more of the shares soon and have my eye on other similar stocks too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be on the turn?

| James Beard

The Rolls-Royce share price has suffered from the Middle East conflict and the war's impact on the world’s airlines. But…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Down 14% to just under £21, is now exactly the right time for me to buy more BAE Systems shares?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems shares have dropped recently, but a hidden valuation gap is widening fast. Here’s why I’m looking closely at…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 78%, this potentially explosive growth share is starting to bounce back!

| Royston Wild

This UK stock could be one of London's hottest mining shares a few years from now. Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in BT shares just 1 year ago is now worth…

| Simon Watkins

BT shares surged last year, but with earnings rising, cash flow turning and the valuation still low, this could be…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 75%! Is it time to seize the moment and buy Nike shares?

| Stephen Wright

Insiders are buying shares, but Stephen Wright thinks the biggest reason to be positive about Nike is hidden in the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

BP shares are around a 16-year high, so why am I buying more as soon as possible?

| Simon Watkins

BP shares may be near a long-term high, but hidden valuation gaps and accelerating earnings momentum suggest the real good…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK penny stock that looks exciting this May

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley spots a rare opportunity in a penny stock that recently took a dip but has previously shown strong…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s how this REIT is supercharging my passive income stream!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian shares his favourite REIT that's already boosting his passive income with a 6.5% dividend yield that continues to…

Read more »