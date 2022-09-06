Home » Investing Articles » Want to become a millionaire? I’d invest £1,000 a month in FTSE shares

Want to become a millionaire? I’d invest £1,000 a month in FTSE shares

Can our writer become a millionaire in under 25 years by investing in FTSE shares? He hopes so — and this is how he’d try to do it.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

A lot of people dream of becoming a millionaire. Why not take action and try to turn that dream into a reality? One way I would aim to do that is by building a portfolio of FTSE shares that pay dividends. The plan may take decades to reach my target – but I think it might get there if I am patient.

The miracle of compounding

As an investor, I have a choice of investing in growth or income shares. I could focus on one kind, or split my portfolio across the two types. In this plan, I will invest the money in income shares. That is because I want to reinvest the dividends in more shares that can hopefully then start earning dividends themselves. This is what is known as compounding.

If I put £1,000 a month into shares and compound the dividends, I should be able to grow my investment funds quicker than if I take the dividends out as cash.

An example of getting to a million

In fact, if I earn an average annual dividend yield of 9% and keep compounding it, I would get to my million pound target in under 24 years. That is not fast but I think it is not too slow given the scale of the challenge. Even at the age of 40, starting this plan could make me a millionaire before I hit retirement age. If I began in my mid thirties, I could be a millionaire before I turned 55!

The devil is in the detail, though. In this example, I presume that share prices and dividends remain constant over the time I am investing. In reality, they could go down. Then again, they may go up, bringing my goal within reach even sooner.

A 9% yield is also pretty high compared to what most UK stocks pay. That said, there are a few FTSE 100 shares currently yielding 9% or more, including Antofagasta, Persimmon and Rio Tinto. FTSE 250 shares with a yield over 9% include Direct Line, Diversified Energy, Ferrexpo, Jupiter and Provident Financial.

Finding FTSE shares to buy

But high rewards can come with high risks, as that list of shares demonstrates. Ferrexpo’s main business is located in Ukraine. Antofagasta faces falling prices for its main product, copper. Jupiter has seen investors pulling money from its funds.

That is why I would not just focus on yield and risk buying shares that turn out to be a value trap. Instead, I would look for companies I felt had strong business prospects and were trading at an attractive price. Some of the companies above would meet those criteria in my view. For example, I think Direct Line has a good business thanks to its strong brand and resilient demand for insurance. There is a risk that price inflation for used cars will push up costs and eat into profits. But I would happily own it in my portfolio.

Indices like the FTSE 100 contain some of the country’s largest businesses. If I focus on finding quality shares at the right price and stay the course in coming decades, I could hopefully aim to become a millionaire.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Jupiter Fund Management. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Jupiter Fund Management. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in September to generate passive income for life

| Stephen Wright

I’m hoping to boost my passive income in September. And I think that shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust and…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares that look ready for liftoff

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

I think this is the perfect time for me to invest in some quality UK shares. And these two growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is soaring! Time to invest?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price continues to look dirt-cheap on paper. But is it really the stock market bargain it might…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Down 15%, is the Worldwide Healthcare Trust share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Worldwide Healthcare Trust share price has been falling over the past year. Christopher Ruane considers whether he ought to…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares to buy in September?

| Alan Oscroft

Some dividends are facing cuts this year, but I still see plenty I might buy. I'm considering these three, with…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

UK shares: could this cash-rich business boost my passive income?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for quality UK shares to boost his holdings, especially his passive income stream through dividend payments.

Read more »

Serious puzzled businessman looking at laptop
Investing Articles

Is there any reason to buy Rolls-Royce shares today?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares have continued to tank in value in 2022. But could the battered FTSE 100 stock rebound strongly from…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 rental sector REIT that could boost returns!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is looking to boost his passive income stream. He wants to know if this REIT could help.

Read more »