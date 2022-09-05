Home » Investing Articles » With £0 of savings, here are my top 3 passive income ideas

With £0 of savings, here are my top 3 passive income ideas

Jon Smith explains how he can still make passive income using different strategies even if he doesn’t have any savings.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

Some people think they need to have a huge upfront pot of cash to invest in dividend shares to make passive income. Sure, this certainly helps me to start making money quickly. But it isn’t the only way to take advantage of the dividends being paid out. So even if I had £0 in my savings account right now, here are my top passive income ideas to get going.

The high-yield option

I need to have an idea of how much I can afford to cut back on from my current pay cheque. This might involve not eating and drinking out as much, or finding cheaper alternatives to things I buy each month. However I do it, I want to have a monthly figure in mind that I can then put to work. I’m going to say that I’ll target £100 a month to begin with.

My first idea involves taking this full £100 a month and putting it into high-dividend-yield stocks. There are currently seven shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 that have yields above 10%. Even with me wanting to avoid a couple due to their business outlooks, I feel comfortable investing in several others. This helps to spread my risk but ultimately keeps my yield high.

Then, when I receive the dividend payments, I’ll put the income into my savings account. That way I build both my investment pot and my cash savings.

A long-term vision

Another idea I like is to target lower yielding stocks with my full £100 each month. There are some great options with yields in the 4%-6% range that have a strong track record of paying out income for many years. This will help me to build up a portfolio that I hopefully won’t have to tinker with much in years to come.

In contrast to high-yield options that I might have to sell and replace if the dividend gets cut, dividend stalwarts should help me to focus more on making money from my main job, rather than stressing out on making changes to my portfolio.

I’d take the dividend income and again, put it back into my savings account.

Benefiting from compounding

A third option is for me to invest fully each month, but also reinvest the dividend proceeds when I get paid. This won’t increase my cash savings at all, but it will allow me to benefit from compound growth of investments.

For example, let’s say I’ve grown my pot so that I own £500 in a single company. This firm has a dividend yield of 5%. I get paid the £25 and buy more shares in the business. Next year, I have £525 that’ll earn me £26.25. This might not seem like a huge jump, but replicate this across all my stocks and over multiple years and this really does add up.

Passive income risk

I think that each of the three ideas can work well. However, the important thing for me to remember is that no dividend is guaranteed. A business can cut the payout completely if the management team chooses. This would throw all of my future calculations off.

Fortunately, holding multiple stocks can help to reduce this risk to a manageable level.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

3 ways I’m buying the dip for my Stocks & Shares ISA right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals three ways that he's making additions in his Stocks & Shares ISA with the recent fall in…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Lifelong extra income for £20 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is building a second income by investing in dividend shares. Here, he details how such an approach can…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Should I prepare for more volatility in UK stocks as a new prime minister takes office?

| Dr. James Fox

UK stocks fell on Monday morning following weekend news concerning gas flows into Europe. But there's something else that's moving…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should I buy these Warren Buffett stocks right now?

| Hamish Cassidy

These two stocks are portfolio pinnacles of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Does this mean I should consider buying them for…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Investing in inflation

| Owain Bennallack

Inflation was moribund in the West for two decades, with near-zero interest rates since the financial crisis their barely perkier…

Read more »

Portrait Of Unhappy Woman At Home With Computer Victim Of Online Crime
Investing Articles

Are these in-demand FTSE 100 shares actually value traps?

| Paul Summers

Lots of popular FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) shares look temptingly cheap today. But Paul Summers thinks quality matters most.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £250 a month for a lifelong passive income

| Harshil Patel

Dividend shares can be an excellent way to earn passive income. Our writer considers a plan to put extra cash…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Will skyrocketing inflation spark a UK stock market crash this winter?

| Ben McPoland

UK inflation is predicted to soar as high as 22% by December. Should I worry this will trigger a stock…

Read more »