Home » Investing Articles » 11% dividend yield! 2 FTSE 100 income shares to buy today

11% dividend yield! 2 FTSE 100 income shares to buy today

Two very different FTSE 100 income shares offer an average dividend yield of 11%. Christopher Ruane explains why he would consider buying the dynamic dividend duo.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Preparing a budget during a pandemic

Image source: Getty Images

Earning an average 11% dividend yield on my share portfolio would be attractive at any time. With inflation surging, however, it is even more appealing to me right now than it might normally be. To target that average yield, I would invest equally in two very different income shares.

The first of the two is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The financial services giant is a household name with an iconic logo recognised by millions of people.

That is part of its appeal to me. Such wide brand recognition is an important asset as far as I am concerned.  It helps Legal & General attract and retain clients without needing to spend the same sorts of money a new market entrant might need to splash out.

On top of that, the installed customer base is also an advantage. At least a portion of customers keep using the same financial services provider from year to year without shopping around for a better deal. That can be good for profits at a company like Legal & General, although one risk to that model is new renewal policy pricing rules that were introduced this year.

But with its strong brand, deep experience, installed customer base, and exposure to an area with buoyant demand, I think Legal & General is well-positioned both for now and the future. I would happily add this FTSE 100 member to my portfolio for the 7.2% dividend yield it offers.

Persimmon

The second share I would consider buying for my high-yield portfolio is very different. While Legal and General already has what I see as an attractive yield, it is still less than half that of housebuilder Persimmon (LSE: PSN)! The FSTE 100 member has a mouth-watering payout equivalent to 15.3% of its current share price.

When a FTSE 100 share has a yield that high, the first question that springs to mind is whether it is a value trap. A value trap is a company that has a juicy looking dividend yield partly because investors expect the dividend to be cut and have pushed the share price down. If the dividend is cut in future, the share price could fall further too. What looks like a bargain could turn out to be something very different.

The Persimmon share price has fallen 46% in the past year, so clearly many investors are nervous about the effect a worsening economy could have on the company’s revenues and profits. However, I think there is a lot to like about the company’s business model. It consistently reports high profit margins, including in the first half of this year. It has decades of experience, including in recessions and amid weak housing markets. Housing demand remains strong.

Although the dividend is barely covered, that reflects Persimmon’s strategy of paying out surplus cash to shareholders. I see that as positive. Maybe profits will fall and the company could cut its dividend. However, it is currently big enough that it could be halved — and still look attractive to me!

Two income shares yielding an average 11%

By putting money into these two income shares equally, I could hopefully start earning an average dividend yield of 11%.

There are clearly risks. But by diversifying across two different industries I would help to reduce my exposure to any one business sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Blue question mark background and dark space
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Antofagasta shares?

| Ian Benfield

Antofagasta shares are well placed to benefit from the anticipated huge increase in the demand for copper for clean power…

Read more »

3d illustration of many red arrows pointng on the left and a green one pointing on the right side of the image.
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think it’s time to buy metaverse stocks

| Jon Smith

Despite the sharp sell-off, Jon Smith explains why he thinks metaverse stocks could be coming back in fashion.

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

Should I buy NatWest shares for their dividends now?

| James J. McCombie

NatWest shares might just hit a dividend yield of around 11% in 2022, that won't last, but I still think…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: 5 things to know right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors continue to pile into Rolls-Royce shares. Edward Sheldon isn't convinced that's a good move.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE stock that could be recession-proof!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool identifies a FTSE 250 food retailer that he believes could still do well despite fears of a looming…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price is dirt-cheap and offers a 7% dividend yield!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan visits the Aviva share price journey as well noting some excellent fundamentals that offer a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income starting with £20 each week

| Christopher Ruane

With a disciplined regular saving habit, our writer thinks he could grow passive income streams even with limited means. Here…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Aveva share price soars 30% on buyout news! Here’s what I’d do now

| Harshil Patel

With the Aveva share price jumping on takeover news, our writer considers if there’s an alternate FTSE 100 share he’d…

Read more »