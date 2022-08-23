Home » Investing Articles » Green energy boom: 2 explosive FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to capitalise

Green energy boom: 2 explosive FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to capitalise

With energy prices in the UK skyrocketing, I am looking at two cheap FTSE 100 shares in the space to buy and hold for a decade.

Latest posts by Suraj Radhakrishnan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 shares in the energy sector have witnessed a huge surge in profits over 12 months. Like many investors, I am looking at shares in the industry that could supercharge my portfolio. While there are several good stocks on offer, I have identified two showing explosive growth potential over the next decade.

But first, why are renewable energy shares witnessing historic levels of interest right now? I think the COP 26 summit last year triggered the perfect storm for a transition to cleaner energy. While governments increased focus on green alternatives, crude oil prices rose after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This added fuel to the green energy lobby and countries are now scrambling to secure sustainable alternatives to meet the power demand.

With money pouring into Europe’s thriving energy sector, I think this is the perfect time to invest.

FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to capitalise

The first company on my list is SSE (LSE:SSE). The FTSE 100 giant has the largest renewable electricity portfolio in the UK and Ireland. It specialises in onshore and offshore wind as well as hydropower. The company sells and distributes its energy to UK’s power grid.

In the financial year (FY) 2021, SSE generated £6.83bn in revenue and a total income of £2.28bn. These figures jumped significantly in FY 2022 when the company generated a revenue of £8.61bn and recorded an income of £3bn. The 33% jump in income comes primarily from its renewables wing.

Thanks to this strong showing, the FTSE 100 share has gone up 15.4% in the last six months. And despite this jump, it is still trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7 times. SSE shares also come with a healthy 4.6% yield making it really cheap right now

The other company on my watchlist is Centrica (LSE:CNA), a power transmission and delivery company with 11.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power under management.

Centrica operates British Gas, which powers millions of homes in the country. Centrica has been adding services like installing EV chargers to help consumers hit net-zero emissions as well. The company also owns a 20% stake in UK’s nuclear energy bank which is considered one of the cleanest sources of energy today.

The FTSE 100 share saw its dividend reinstated last month after the company saw revenue jump a whopping 2,851.22% in 2021 to £1.21bn. Although this is in comparison to a terrible 2020, the bounce back is significant. The energy giant also presented a stronger balance sheet, repaying the £93m debt from 2021.

Concerns and verdict

While both companies look financially strong right now, it is worth noting that energy prices play a major role here. When energy prices stabilise, profits could trend back towards pre-pandemic levels. This will slow down the investor interest in these two FTSE 100 shares.

Right now, both companies have a strong cash flow. But as we move closer to UK’s net zero ambitions, R&D budgets and asset purchases will increase, which could affect future results.

However, given the size, reach, and finances of these two companies, I think they are the best FTSE 100 energy shares for my portfolio right now. Depending on share price performance, I may be tempted to make a £1,000 investment in both in the coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Suraj Radhakrishnan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,600 using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has made money by buying businesses and using the earnings they generate to buy more businesses. Here’s how…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

I’m buying this dirt-cheap dividend stock with a yield close to 7%!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to boost his passive income stream and takes a closer look at this dividend stock.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

3 of my best stocks to buy for September and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

I've been eating my own cooking and bought these three shares from my list of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

3 growth shares that could skyrocket in September

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards September, I see a number of exciting growth shares that I reckon might be close to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price is down 50%. Where will it go next?

| Charlie Keough

The Royal Mail share price has halved in 2022. This Fool wonders whether this is an opportunity to grab some…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up nearly 40% in 2022! Is it too late to buy shares?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is considering adding this FTSE 250 stock to his holdings but noticed that the shares are soaring. Has…

Read more »

Light bulb with jester hat perched on top
Investing Articles

The top 10 most shorted stocks in the UK

| James J. McCombie

Watching for the most shorted stocks in the UK can help me avoid investing disasters, Here are the stocks that…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

5 steps to making four-figures a month in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith lays out his straightforward plan for trying to achieve his goal of passive income from stocks before retirement.

Read more »