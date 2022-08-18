Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in Diageo shares five years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £1k in Diageo shares five years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

The Diageo share price has been a reliable performer in uncertain times. Roland Head crunches the numbers and explains what he’d do now.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

The Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price received a boost at the end of July when the drinks giant reported a 21% increase in sales for the year ended 30 June.

However, as a long-term investor, I’m more interested in price movements over years, not weeks. As a general rule, I only buy shares that I’d be happy to hold for at least five years.

Diageo’s brands include long-term performers such as Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker and Guinness. But the last five years haven’t all been smooth sailing. If I’d bought Diageo shares in August 2017, would my long-term strategy have delivered good results?

Market-beating profits

On 18 August 2017, Diageo shares closed at 2,549p. As I write, they’re trading at 3,890p. That’s a gain of 52.6%.

Diageo has also paid dividends totalling 305p over this five-year period. That’s another 12% gain, based on the August 2017 share price.

These numbers tell me that Diageo shareholders have enjoyed a total return of 64.6% over the last five years. That means an investment of £1,000 would be worth £1,646 today, including dividends.

That’s equivalent to an average total return of 10.5% per year — comfortably ahead of the long-term average return of around 8% from the UK market.

What’s special about this business?

One of Diageo’s key advantages is its portfolio of popular brands. Names such as Baileys, Smirnoff and Guinness attract loyal customers.

At the same time, many drinkers like to trade up to more premium offerings when they’re able to treat themselves. Diageo has a big presence in this sector of the market too, with brands such as Ketel One vodka and Casamigos tequila.

Diageo’s size and long history give it another big advantage over most rivals. The company has a global sales and marketing organisation, backed up by huge distribution reach. Walk into any bar in the world, and there’s a good chance you’ll find Diageo products for sale.

One other attraction, in my view, is strong management. CEO Ivan Menezes has been a steady hand at the wheel since taking charge in 2013. He’s gradually adapted the group’s portfolio to profit from emerging markets growth and the trend for premiumisation.

As a result, Diageo’s operating profit margin has now stayed close to 30% for more than a decade. That’s a rare achievement.

Would I buy Diageo shares now?

The rising cost of living is putting pressure on consumer spending in many parts of the world. One risk for Diageo is that drinkers will trade down to cheaper brands. Spending on corporate hospitality and high-end duty free could also fall during a recession.

However, the company says that it’s confident it can handle these risks. I agree. I think any drop in sales will be temporary, at worst.

I feel the only question I need to answer about Diageo shares is whether they’re too expensive.

My analysis suggests the stock is probably trading at fair value at the moment. On a long-term view, I think buying the shares could be profitable.

However, I prefer to have a bigger margin of safety when I invest. For this reason, my plan is to wait for the next market sell-off before I add Diageo to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

My top 2 UK shares to buy for strong dividend returns!

| Dr. James Fox

With inflation shooting beyond 10%, I'm looking at UK shares with strong dividend yields that should help my portfolio grow.

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

With a spare £500, I’d consider these as shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees these two UK companies as shares to buy for his portfolio even though they've…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

3 pros and 3 cons of buying IAG shares now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith measures up the good and the bad for IAG shares at the moment, with the business in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’d follow this Warren Buffett advice when buying stocks

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett has provided investors with some invaluable advice during his investing journey. This Fool is putting some of it…

Read more »

Note paper with question mark on orange background
Investing Articles

After breaking 7,500 points, is 8,000 or 7,000 next for the FTSE 100?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers his opinion on where the FTSE 100 could go from here after enjoying most of the week…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

This AIM lithium stock holds serious growth potential

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

Soaring demand from the electric vehicle market will significantly lift this AIM lithium stock in coming years, says Jacob Ambrose…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I be snapping up Lloyds shares while they’re under 50p?

| Charlie Keough

Sat below 50p, this Fool thinks that at their current price, Lloyds shares could be a strong addition to his…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy and hold!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the hunt for FTSE 100 stocks he'd buy today and hold for years to come. Here…

Read more »