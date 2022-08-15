Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this growth stock at £10?

Should I buy this growth stock at £10?

The ASOS share price has tumbled to its lowest price in the last 10 years. Surely at £10 per share, this now represents a growth stock for my portfolio?

Latest posts by James Yianni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Online fashion retailer ASOS (LSE:ASC) is currently trading at 966p (just under £10), and is down a staggering 75% in the last year. It’s settled at around this level for around the last month, and I think it has the potential to be my portfolio’s top growth stock beyond 2022 if I buy now, but there is plenty more to consider first.

Share price volatility

The clothing seller’s share price has been historically volatile over the past five years, reaching highs of over £76 per share in 2018, but then falling to trade at under £11 per share in 2020, as with many FTSE stocks it plunged during the first few months of the pandemic.

But over the same five-year period, income has grown by £2bn! And it’s still increasing: revenue for the first nine months of the year is up 2% when compared to the prior year.

So why the peaks and troughs in the stock price?

Well, profits have been harder to come by. Most recently, the 2021 annual figures showed a profit before tax of £177m, and a net margin of 3%. The latest expectation for pre-tax profits in 2022 is at £20-£60m, having been revised from previous guidance of £110-140m. With costs across all industries spiralling, I think it’s fair to say it can expect a squeeze on profit margins too.

When it comes to dividends, ASOS’s policy is to reinvest profits into the business, and not distribute dividends, which is a strategy it doesn’t look set on changing any time soon.

Not such a good (out)look

There are plenty of external factors that could have an impact on the short- and medium-term performance of ASOS, not least the cost-of-living squeeze in the UK (its biggest market), but two recent issues really stand out.

The decision to “suspend sales” in Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine, of course, follows the trend of many blue-chip companies pulling their business out of the country this year. But historically ASOS has done approximately 4% of its business in Russia, and the decision cost the business a reported £14m. A scare for shareholders, but perhaps not customers.

However, the clothing giant could also be about to rile up its core customer base too! The Competition and Markets Authority is said to be looking into ASOS’s ‘Responsible edit’ range following reports that some clothes do not meet its green criteria. With its target demographic being young adults, if the investigation goes the wrong way, ASOS could lose much of its environmentally conscious customer base overnight.

The naked truth

There are clear risks with being an ASOS shareholder right now, and I’m expecting the share price to continue its volatility in the short term. But ASOS still occupies a strong market position in the online fashion market and I think it has clear growth potential over the long term. On balance, I’m still keen to add to my position on ASOS whilst it’s trading at its current price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Yianni has positions in ASOS. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 burgeoning tech stock to buy for returns and long-term growth!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking for the best UK shares to buy for his holdings that provide excellent returns and growth…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for lifelong passive income!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have proved to be excellent dividend stocks for many years. Here's why I think they'll continue…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

1 cheap penny stock that boosts passive income and has great growth prospects!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool likes this penny stock that currently looks good value for money, has an enticing dividend yield, and growth…

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

Will the Taylor Wimpey share price rebound soon?

| John Choong

The Taylor Wimpey share price has jumped 10% since it bottomed last month. But will it continue its rally and…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the bear market in stocks over? I fear not!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the worst first-half bear market in 52 years, US stocks have rebounded in the past month. But what should…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock one of the best to buy for consistent growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan takes a look at whether this FTSE 250 tech stock could be a good addition to his portfolio…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Legal & General shares to bag 7.5% dividends today

| Alan Oscroft

Legal & General shares are picking up, as the company reaches the halfway stage in its five-year cash and dividend…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

9%+ dividend yields! 2 stock market bargains I’d buy to target a million

| Royston Wild

Making millions by investing on the stock market isn't a pipe dream. Here is how I'd buy UK shares to…

Read more »