Home » Investing Articles » I’d drip-feed £350 monthly into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

I’d drip-feed £350 monthly into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

Reaching millionaire status with only £350 a month may sound ludicrous, but Zaven Boyrazian explains how it can be done in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is often seen as a farfetched dream. Yet, despite popular belief, it’s far more obtainable than many think. Even when starting with just £3,000 in the bank, consistently investing a small amount each month is enough to build a seven-figure retirement nest egg.

How? Let me explain.

Building a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA

Historically, the stock market has generated an average return of around 10% a year. And thanks to the invention of low-cost index funds, replicating this performance is pretty straightforward. But investors with higher risk tolerance and time to research, picking individual stocks may be a more attractive avenue to explore.

Why? Because it opens the door to higher returns. And when it comes to investing, even a few percentage point differences can have an enormous impact. I’ll demonstrate.

Let’s say I’m building a portfolio from scratch with £3,000 to get the ball rolling and will drip-feed an extra £350 each month from my salary into my Stocks and Shares ISA. At a 10% annualised rate of return, my portfolio would pass the £1m threshold within 32 years.

Now let’s say I chose to pick individual stocks rather than buying an index fund and secured a 13% annualised return. In this scenario, reaching millionaire status would only take just over 26 years. And if I were patient enough to wait 32 years, I’d actually have a £2.2m portfolio.

Waiting two and a half decades doesn’t sound particularly fun. But I could accelerate the compounding process even further by increasing my monthly contributions.

Having said that, the golden rule of investing is to only buy shares with money I don’t need for at least the next five years. As we’ve seen this year, the stock market can be quite volatile. And while price corrections and crashes are relatively uncommon, they throw a massive spanner in the works.

In the first half of the year, the FTSE 250 index collapsed by more than 20%. Suppose a similar event occurs in the future, which I think is more than likely. In that case, my portfolio could be exposed to the same or even greater level of volatility, especially if I’m picking individual stocks.

These periods of sharp price drops are gut-wrenching. After all, no one likes watching their money disappear. Sadly, this risk factor comes with the territory of investing. Yet, in the long term, high-quality businesses can usually weather the storm and eventually recover before reaching new highs. The question is, how do I identify these opportunities for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Find the best UK shares to buy and hold

Something that’s often forgotten is that when buying shares, I’m actually buying a stake in a business. If the company performs well, profits improve, making my investment more valuable. And while stock prices are chaotically unpredictable in the short term, over the long term, they always eventually line up to reflect the underlying value of the business.

So picking the best UK shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA boils down to picking the best businesses. And, in my experience, those are the ones with strong balance sheets, proven business models, wise leadership, and a vast collection of competitive advantages that make them stand out from the crowd.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 75%, has the Deliveroo share price bottomed?

| Charlie Keough

The last 12 months have been torrid for the Deliveroo share price. But does this open an opportunity to grab…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is now FINALLY the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares have leapt in value as market confidence has improved. Should I buy the FTSE 100 bank before it…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend FTSE 250 stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Market is packed with top high-dividend stocks to buy. Here are a handful I'm considering buying, despite…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

How I’m using my Stocks and Shares ISA to generate lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

I’m looking to build a portfolio of assets that will pay me an income in my retirement. Here’s how I’m…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is this the best time in a decade to start buying FTSE 100 dividend shares?

| Alan Oscroft

UK dividend yields are rising again. I reckon any time is a good time to start buying dividend shares. But…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Director dealings: Rolls-Royce, Admiral, Dunelm

| John Choong

Director dealings can indicate whether a company's doing well. So, here are this week's biggest insider transactions at three FTSE…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

I’d start investing in the FTSE 250 with these 2 stocks

| Paul Summers

Were our writer completely new to the FTSE 250, he’d buy shares in these two companies today.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d aim to earn extra income by investing £1,000 in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has a lot of ideas to earn extra income. Here he explains why the one he likes the…

Read more »