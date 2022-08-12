Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy this defensive FTSE 100 stock for growth and returns?

Should I buy this defensive FTSE 100 stock for growth and returns?

This Fool takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock to see if it could boost his holdings via dividends with its defensive traits.

Latest posts by Jabran Khan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Could FTSE 100 incumbent United Utilities (LSE:UU) be a shrewd addition to my holdings to boost my passive income stream? Let’s take a closer look to see whether I should add the shares to my portfolio or avoid them.

Water provider

As a quick reminder, United Utilities is the UK’s largest listed water business. It supplies drinking water and wastewater services to 200,000 businesses and 3m domestic households in the North West region of England. It also has an electricity distribution arm as part of the business.

So what’s happening with United shares currently? Well, as I write, they’re trading for 1,119p. At this time last year, the stock was trading for 1,045p, which equates to a 7% return over a 12-month period.

FTSE 100 stocks have risks

The water industry, like many other utility industries, is subject to strict regulatory rules. This regulation could have an impact on profitability, returns, and investor sentiment. For example, United cannot decide to charge what it wants, it must abide by regulation when deciding whether to increase its bills and by how much.

Current macroeconomic headwinds such as soaring inflation, the rising cost of materials, and the cost-of-living crisis could impact performance and returns too. Many people are struggling to pay utility bills and this could result in United’s balance sheet being affected. The cost of maintaining infrastructure linked to water and wastewater assets is costly too and these costs could rise due to the current headwinds noted. I will keep a close eye on these developments but these issues are affecting many FTSE 100 stocks, not just United Utilities.

The bull case and what I’m doing now

So to the positives then. Firstly, I believe United Utilities shares have defensive attributes. This is linked to the fact that water is an essential staple and everyone requires it. Everyone has a water bill they must pay, which includes domestic customers and businesses alike. Demand should not cease, therefore, and this defensive aspect of the shares should boost performance and growth.

Next, I can see United has a good track record of performance. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however. Looking back, I can see it has recorded consistent levels of revenue and gross profit for the past four fiscal years in a row.

United Utilities shares would currently boost my passive income stream. Its current dividend yield stands at a healthy 4%. This is in line with the FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%. I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed and can be cancelled at the discretion of the business at any time, however.

Overall, I believe United Utilities shares could be a solid FTSE 100 stock to help me boost my passive income stream. For that reason I would add the shares to my holdings. I expect to receive consistent returns for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a spare £500 I’d buy these UK shares

| Stephen Wright

A financial services giant, a FTSE 250 distributor, a FTSE 100 tech stock, and a gold miner are on the…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

I robbed Mr Market of this cheap FTSE stock!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 250 stock has crashed by almost 30% in six months. But I recently bought into this battered business…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m backing NIO shares to soar!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have bounced up and down this year. But where will the share price go next? My bet is…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up 300%, is the Hurricane Energy share price an opportunity too good to miss?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks at why the Hurricane Energy share price has soared in the past 12 months. Should he buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The BT share price crashes 20% in a month. Buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has crashed by almost a fifth since coming close to £2 on 12 July. After this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in growth shares today to target £5,000 in a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could do well by choosing the right growth shares today and holding them in his portfolio…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How passive income from stocks can speed up early retirement

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing patiently over the years, buying quality shares has given me enough passive income to retire 10 or even…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

7 firms where I’d invest £1k in my Stocks & Shares ISA today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the sectors and specific stocks within them that he's targeting for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »