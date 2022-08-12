Home » Investing Articles » I robbed Mr Market of this cheap FTSE stock!

I robbed Mr Market of this cheap FTSE stock!

This FTSE 250 stock has crashed by almost 30% in six months. But I recently bought into this battered business for its delicious near-11% dividend yield!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

In the first half of 2022, my wife and I resisted buying any new shares. That’s because I had confidently predicted that US stocks would collapse, dragging down global markets. And this duly happened, with the S&P 500 index losing almost a quarter of its value at 2022’s low. But then we pounced, raiding the FTSE 350 by buying nine shares at low prices.

Six of our cheap stocks came from the blue-chip FTSE 100, while three came from the mid-cap FTSE 250. And some of our entry prices were so attractive that I felt like I was robbing the mythical ‘Mr Market’ at times!

We bought this FTSE share for ultra-high dividends

I’m rather pleased that my wife swooped to buy shares in FTSE 250 firm Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE: DLG) recently. In late July, we bought a modest stake in this well-known insurer at an all-in price of almost exactly £2. (This price includes the 0.5% stamp duty on share purchases and buying commission).

Having worked in the insurance/investment market for over 15 years, I’ve long been an admirer of the insurer with the famous red-telephone logo. Formed in 1985, the group started out selling motor insurance over the phone, growing rapidly to become a leading industry player. Later, it branched into selling other general-insurance policies, including life, pet, travel, and business insurance.

But regulatory changes to renewal premiums and soaring claims costs have hammered UK insurers in 2022, with many share prices slumping. Here’s how Direct Line shares have fared over six different timescales:

Five days3.8%
One month-11.9%
Six months-29.5%
2022 YTD-23.0%
One year-30.5%
Five years-44.2%

This FTSE 250 stock has had a pretty rough ride lately, losing over three-tenths of its value in the past year, while almost halving over five years. But I believe that this quality business has temporarily fallen on hard times. Thus, I see it as one of my favourite investments: what I call a ‘fallen angel’ (and perhaps the sort of stock that might just interest famed value investor Warren Buffett).

Direct Line still looks cheap to me

As I write, Direct Line shares hover around 215.2p (up 7.6% since our purchase). This values the group at over £2.8bn, putting it among the FTSE 250’s heavyweights. At this price level, the stock trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7, which looks inexpensive to me versus the wider London market. This translates into an earnings yield of over 9.3% a year, which also looks good to me.

But what really pushed us to buy this FTSE 250 share was the whopping dividend yield on offer: almost 10.6% a year. This is more than 2.6 times the 4% cash yield available from the FTSE 100 index. Now for the bad news: this dividend is currently not fully covered. This means that this cash distribution is not covered by Direct Line’s latest earnings. However, Direct Line held its interim dividend at 7.6p a share and indicated that it has no plans to cut this payout any time soon.

To sum up, my wife bought Direct Line shares for their bumper dividend. However, a consumer-led recession could cause this stock to plunge again. And then we might buy more shares at even lower prices…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliffdarcy has an economic interest in Direct Line Insurance Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a spare £500 I’d buy these UK shares

| Stephen Wright

A financial services giant, a FTSE 250 distributor, a FTSE 100 tech stock, and a gold miner are on the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this defensive FTSE 100 stock for growth and returns?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 stock to see if it could boost his holdings via…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m backing NIO shares to soar!

| Dr. James Fox

NIO shares have bounced up and down this year. But where will the share price go next? My bet is…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Up 300%, is the Hurricane Energy share price an opportunity too good to miss?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool looks at why the Hurricane Energy share price has soared in the past 12 months. Should he buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The BT share price crashes 20% in a month. Buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BT share price has crashed by almost a fifth since coming close to £2 on 12 July. After this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in growth shares today to target £5,000 in a decade

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he could do well by choosing the right growth shares today and holding them in his portfolio…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How passive income from stocks can speed up early retirement

| Cliff D'Arcy

By investing patiently over the years, buying quality shares has given me enough passive income to retire 10 or even…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

7 firms where I’d invest £1k in my Stocks & Shares ISA today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the sectors and specific stocks within them that he's targeting for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »