Home » Investing Articles » How I’m using UK dividend shares to try and turn £20,000 into £100,000

How I’m using UK dividend shares to try and turn £20,000 into £100,000

Our writer has ambitious investment goals — and patience. Here he explains how he’s buying UK dividend shares to try to build his long-term wealth.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

Is it possible to invest in shares and double, triple, or even quintuple my money? I think it is – although the timeline involved may be decades. Here is how I would approach investing in UK dividend shares with the objective of turning £20,000 into £100,000.

Take the long view

Dividend shares are popular with some investors because of the potential passive income streams they offer. Indeed, such income opportunities form the main element of my plan. But I think it is also worth mentioning that some dividend shares could show substantial capital gain over time too.

To pay dividends, a company needs to make money. If it does that with a proven business model that has limited growth prospects, there may be no particular reason for the share price to keep growing dramatically over the years. That is how I see my investment in tobacco-maker Imperial Brands. I like the high dividends, but am not expecting much long-term capital growth from a mature cigarette business.

But some companies keep growing their dividends because their businesses keep expanding. Drinks maker Diageo is an example. Its record of annual increases for over three decades means it is a dividend aristocrat. The company’s profit growth continues to be impressive. That could help the share price improve over the years.

Either way, by taking a long-term view, I can aim to grow the value of my portfolio, whether through dividends or a combination of dividends and share price increases.

The miracle of compounding

If I invest in UK dividend shares that are growing their payouts, over time I will hopefully see the value of my portfolio increase faster each year without needing to top up my initial investment.

But how could I try to get to £100,000 by investing an initial £20,000? One way is the miracle of compound returns, which basically means reinvesting the dividends. Over time, as the dividends themselves start to earn me dividends, my portfolio ought to grow quicker.

As an example, if my portfolio yielded an average 8% per year in dividends, £20,000 would become £100,000 in just 21 years. That example assumes constant dividends and share prices, but the principle is clear. Reinvesting dividends can quickly add up.

Buying quality UK dividend shares

The higher the yield, the faster I could reach my target. For example, if my average yield was 4% not 8%, I could still get to £100,000. But it would take more than four decades.

But buying shares just for their yield can be a value trap. Instead, I would try to find quality UK dividend shares with resilient business models that have long-term profit potential. I would not sacrifice business quality simply for higher yield. If the business cannot keep producing the right level of profits, after all, it may cut its dividend.

That does not mean I would not hunt for bargains though. Even great companies see their share prices move around. If I buy into a company like Diageo when its share price has fallen, I can get a higher yield than buying it when it is high. That is why I keep a list of UK dividend shares on hand that I would like to buy the next time their price looks attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire!

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investments. In fact, many investors have become ISA millionaires. Here's…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is on the up! Here’s why I’d buy

| Charlie Keough

After a poor first half of the year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is beginning to rise. Here, this Fool…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I be grabbing cheap Lloyds shares?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have underperformed in recent years. Here, this Fool explains why he's still considering the stock for his portfolio.

Read more »

Middle-aged lady in wheelchair writing on whiteboard
Investing Articles

I’m taking a defensive stance by investing in the FTSE ahead of the recession

| Jacob Ambrose Willson

The FTSE has outperformed several indices in 2022, including the S&P 500. Jacob Ambrose Willson believes it can be used…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP is generating huge profits right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy shares in the oil…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares after the latest results?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the key points from half-year results for Rolls-Royce shares to see if any green shoots are…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that I never intend to sell

| Andrew Mackie

Hunting for undervalued stocks, Andrew Mackie explains why he recently bought more of this FTSE 100 powerhouse.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £10 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to set up passive income streams for less than £2 a day? Our writer thinks so --…

Read more »