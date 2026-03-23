Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Up 25% YTD! Is this red-hot penny stock still ‘cheap’?

Up 25% YTD! Is this red-hot penny stock still ‘cheap’?

This penny stock has been on fire in 2026. Ken Hall takes a closer look at the investment story behind the micro-cap oil producer.

Posted by
Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

Market volatility has ramped up in recent weeks and we’ve seen many penny stocks take a hit. There’s one name that has caught my eye as it’s surged 25% higher since the start of the year.

Pharos Energy (LSE: PHAR) shares are on the charge at the moment. I wanted to know if there’s more to this little-known energy stock with a £106m market cap than meets the eye.

Red-hot penny stock

The company is a small oil and gas producer with assets in Vietnam and Egypt, where its strategy is largely focused on squeezing more value from existing fields.

In a market that can swing hard on oil prices and headlines, its fortunes tend to move with both operational updates and the wider energy landscape.

The company’s share price has rocketed 25% higher in 2026 to 25.4p as I write on 23 March despite an 8% drop on Monday morning.

What’s happening in the energy sector?

The Iran war has disrupted global energy supply lines, with repeated warnings about the ongoing impact around the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency has even called the conflict the greatest ever threat to global energy in history”. Many analysts are tipping even higher crude oil prices, while oil and gas stocks like BP have hit all-time highs.

The company’s producing assets are in Vietnam and Egypt, so it’s not drilling in the Gulf. But higher realised prices can still mean stronger cash flows, which can swing a penny stock like Pharos quickly.

More than meets the eye?

That brings me to the company itself, which matters once the current headlines fade away.

In December, Pharos said it was running a fully funded six well infill and appraisal drilling programme in Vietnam. Management called it the most significant investment in those assets since original development.

It also said initial performance from the first Te Giac Trang (TGT) well was ahead of pre-drill expectations. Throw in the fact that it’s debt-free and has cash of about $16.6m and it’s easy to see why its valuation is climbing.

Valuation

After it’s recent stellar run, this red-hot penny stock doesn’t come cheap. The company’s shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 31 with a 4.5% dividend yield.

That does feel quite punchy for a small company in a notoriously cyclical sector. However, if oil prices stay elevated, the company’s potential outsized earnings could help to support that strong yield.

That said, it pays to be cautious, particularly during these uncertain times.

Small producers can see their fortunes swing quickly with oil prices, and the current price action is heavily tied to a geopolitical shock. If the war premium falls away quickly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a share price correction or crash.

Key takeaway

The Iran war has turbocharged interest in anything oil-linked as investors position themselves for the potential economic fallout.

Pharos has been a beneficiary as a micro-cap stock that has shown some recent signs of promise. However, big risks remain including a potential commodity price drop or operational headaches.

That said, the company’s positive Vietnamese drilling programme means it’s more than just a headline play. I think the company’s preliminary results release on Wednesday will be a must-watch for investors interested in the energy sector.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Stock market correction? A passive income opportunity!

| Royston Wild

Looking to turbocharge your passive income? The stock market correction could be a once-in-a-decade chance to do just that, says…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Are investors running scared of Babcock and BAE Systems shares?

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares have had a brilliant run, and other UK defence stocks have been flying too. But Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 falls, savvy investors are looking for stocks to buy for the rebound

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many FTSE stocks have now fallen 10% or more from their 2026 highs. For long-term investors, exciting opportunities are emerging.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying resilient Admiral Group and Tesco shares as markets wobble?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by how Tesco shares have held up in the current market volatility, while Admiral has been…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month and yielding 7.5%! Should I buy even more of my favourite dividend stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this brilliant FTSE 100 dividend stock is suddenly cheaper due to recent market volatility. And the yield…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Growth Shares

3 growth shares for an ISA that have beaten the FTSE 100 for the past 5 years

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several growth shares that have outperformed the broader market over a long period of time, with…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Time’s running out for our 2025/26 Stocks and Shares ISA plans!

| Alan Oscroft

Never mind the stock market wobble, it's time to turn our attention to our Stocks and Shares ISA investments for…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What might Warren Buffett think about today’s stock market?

| Alan Oscroft

Middle East conflict has given the UK stock market a bit of a hammering. But in the long-term scheme of…

Read more »