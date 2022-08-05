Home » Investing Articles » WARNING! These passive income ideas seriously changed my life!

WARNING! These passive income ideas seriously changed my life!

Straight from the proverbial horse’s mouth, these passive income ideas were a key part in changing my life and quitting work in my forties…

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".

Making regular passive income must be the ultimate lifestyle improvement tip when it comes to finances. It’s no wonder it’s become more popular these days, helping people have that little bit extra money for whatever they want it for.

For me, my dream was to retire early and spend time doing what I love, not just what pays the bills. And it was only through creating enough passive income that I was able to do so.

But, it can be tricky to find the right investments for my portfolio. These are two of my favourites that both play their part in letting me live my life how I choose to.

A growing dividend stable earner

City of London Investment Group (LSE: CLIG) have long been one of my favourite shares that I hold. I first bought this back in 2013 and every year since it’s paid out a chunky dividend. In fact, it’s grown by 9% on average since it started paying a dividend in 2007.

At the moment, it’s still trading down about 15% year to date, giving a historic-based dividend yield of around 7.8%.

If I didn’t already own plenty of these shares in my portfolio, I’d be happy to top up again.

A passive income diversified ETF

Next up, one of my favourite footsie-based ETFs, the not-so-catchily named iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE: IUKD).

When I’m looking to live off my passive income portfolio, stability is good. And one way for me to achieve that is through this ETF. That’s because it invests in the top 50 individual high-yielding shares in the FTSE 350 after some basic screening.

If one company runs into issues and decides to cut their dividend, the average dividend yield will fall slightly. That’s much more manageable for me in terms of cash-flow than suddenly receiving nothing.

True, it comes with a slight cost for that benefit, but at 0.4% I think it’s reasonable for what I get.

Currently, it’s returning a potential dividend of around 6%, which I consider pretty good for something with those diversification upsides.

Again, it’s another I’d be happy to add to if I didn’t already own enough for my portfolio.

Playing the long game

At this point, you may be wondering if I’ve simply cherry-picked the passive income investments that have worked out best for me to make this article sound good.

The truth is, no, I own others that worked out better. And there are also those that turned out worse. The honest answer is that not all shares will work out — and that’s okay.

Because that’s why owning a diversified portfolio and holding onto it over the long term was the number one most important thing I did.

It was fundamental for growing my wealth in the first place. And then for turning that wealth into a passive income portfolio I now live off.

After all, I’m all about putting your money where your mouth is. And these tips helped me do exactly that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Michelle Freeman has positions in City of London Investment Group and iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended City of London Investment Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

