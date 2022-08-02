Home » Investing Articles » How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

Andrew Woods calculates how much he could get paid merely by holding these two income stocks and whether it’s in his interest to do so.

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

While growth shares can be a great way to accumulate wealth over the long term, investing in income stocks can be equally rewarding. With £5,000 to invest, I’ve found two firms that I think are worth considering for my portfolio. How much could I get paid in dividends? Let’s take a closer look.

Benefiting from higher interest rates

NatWest’s (LSE:NWG) share price has performed relatively well over the past year. In that time, it’s up 14%, while over the last month the shares have increased 2.5%. At the time of writing, they’re trading at 253p.

The banking firm has a dividend yield of 4.29% and paid a dividend of 10.5p in 2021. However, this hasn’t been terribly consistent over the past five years.

YearDividend Payment
20170p
201813p
20190p
20203p
202110.5p

It’s also worth noting that dividend policies may be subject to change at any time.

If I took half of my £5,000 and invested in NatWest, I would get around 1,004 shares. With last year’s dividend payment, this could equate to an annual amount of £105, simply from holding the stock.

The business is currently benefiting from rising interest rates. These are important for banks, because they largely determine how much they can charge customers who want to borrow money.

It’s possible, though, that the cost-of-living crisis may deter potential customers from taking on even more debt in the form of loans or mortgages.

On the other hand, pre-tax profit came in at £2.6bn for the six months to 30 June. This beat the previous year’s £2.3bn and smashed expectations of £2.2bn. 

Flashing dividends

Meanwhile, Photo-Me International (LSE:PHTM) shares have climbed 31.8% in the past year and they’re up 39% in the last month. Currently, they’re trading at 107.5p.

The photobooth and vending firm has a dividend yield of 2.77%, having paid a dividend of 2.89p for the year ended April 2021.

YearDividend Payment
20177.03p
20188.44p
20198.44p
20200p
20212.89p

My £2,500 would buy me about 2,326 shares. With last year’s dividend payment, this could provide me with around £67 of income per annum.

For the six months ended 30 April, revenue had grown 24.2% year on year. Furthermore, it had net cash of £41.4m.

However, it also reported that supply chain issues were becoming a problem and there was always the threat from further pandemic variants.

On the other hand, the company is forecasting revenue growth of more than 10% for the year to October 2022, although this is, of course, not guaranteed.

Overall, I could get just over £170 per year by investing £5,000 in these two companies. While this may not seem like a huge amount of money, it’s worth remembering that I’d receive this payment simply because I hold the firms in my portfolio. While there are risks, both businesses could be set for more growth, so I’ll add them to my portfolio soon.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Does a flat Legal & General share price mean I shouldn’t own the stock?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General share price stands almost exactly where it did a year ago. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fresnillo shares amid recession forecasts?

| Dr. James Fox

Fresnillo shares tanked on Tuesday after its earnings report. But maybe I should consider buying this precious metals miner as…

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons why and how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA as an investment tool for…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I snap up Haleon shares at £3?

| Roland Head

Haleon shares could provide a reliable stream of dividends for many years, says Roland Head.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

What the stock market might need is a good recession

| Alan Oscroft

Is the US economy in recession? Is the UK economy destined to follow? Long-term stock market investors shouldn't really care.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Which FTSE 100 companies pay the best dividends right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at the FTSE 100 companies with the highest dividend yields and discusses whether he would…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 irresistible FTSE 250 investment trusts to buy before the market recovers

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two investment trusts from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) he'd buy before markets start firing again.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing Articles

3 reasons Scottish Mortgage shares could explode in a stock market recovery

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are down 34% in 2022, but could they be a great buy as global stock markets show…

Read more »