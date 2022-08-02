Andrew Woods calculates how much he could get paid merely by holding these two income stocks and whether it’s in his interest to do so.

How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

While growth shares can be a great way to accumulate wealth over the long term, investing in income stocks can be equally rewarding. With £5,000 to invest, I’ve found two firms that I think are worth considering for my portfolio. How much could I get paid in dividends? Let’s take a closer look.

Benefiting from higher interest rates

NatWest’s (LSE:NWG) share price has performed relatively well over the past year. In that time, it’s up 14%, while over the last month the shares have increased 2.5%. At the time of writing, they’re trading at 253p.

The banking firm has a dividend yield of 4.29% and paid a dividend of 10.5p in 2021. However, this hasn’t been terribly consistent over the past five years.

Year Dividend Payment 2017 0p 2018 13p 2019 0p 2020 3p 2021 10.5p

It’s also worth noting that dividend policies may be subject to change at any time.

If I took half of my £5,000 and invested in NatWest, I would get around 1,004 shares. With last year’s dividend payment, this could equate to an annual amount of £105, simply from holding the stock.

The business is currently benefiting from rising interest rates. These are important for banks, because they largely determine how much they can charge customers who want to borrow money.

It’s possible, though, that the cost-of-living crisis may deter potential customers from taking on even more debt in the form of loans or mortgages.

On the other hand, pre-tax profit came in at £2.6bn for the six months to 30 June. This beat the previous year’s £2.3bn and smashed expectations of £2.2bn.

Flashing dividends

Meanwhile, Photo-Me International (LSE:PHTM) shares have climbed 31.8% in the past year and they’re up 39% in the last month. Currently, they’re trading at 107.5p.

The photobooth and vending firm has a dividend yield of 2.77%, having paid a dividend of 2.89p for the year ended April 2021.

Year Dividend Payment 2017 7.03p 2018 8.44p 2019 8.44p 2020 0p 2021 2.89p

My £2,500 would buy me about 2,326 shares. With last year’s dividend payment, this could provide me with around £67 of income per annum.

For the six months ended 30 April, revenue had grown 24.2% year on year. Furthermore, it had net cash of £41.4m.

However, it also reported that supply chain issues were becoming a problem and there was always the threat from further pandemic variants.

On the other hand, the company is forecasting revenue growth of more than 10% for the year to October 2022, although this is, of course, not guaranteed.

Overall, I could get just over £170 per year by investing £5,000 in these two companies. While this may not seem like a huge amount of money, it’s worth remembering that I’d receive this payment simply because I hold the firms in my portfolio. While there are risks, both businesses could be set for more growth, so I’ll add them to my portfolio soon.