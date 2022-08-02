Home » Investing Articles » How interest rates could affect your investments

How interest rates could affect your investments

Interest rates are climbing as inflation soars. And that’s creating stock market uncertainty as the cost of debt rises. Here’s what I’m doing.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rates are rising in the UK. And with inflation approaching 10%, we could easily be in for further hikes in the coming months.

What effect might that have on our investments, and what should we do about it? Are there ways to adjust our strategy to cope with higher interest rates?

Traditional rules of thumb suggest that higher interest rates reduce bond yields and make those less attractive. And they can have a negative impact on the future earnings of companies, especially those that rely on borrowings. So stock prices can suffer.

Rising interest rates also make cash savings more attractive. But most instant access savings accounts are still offering pitifully low interest rates. I saw one the other day boasting that it had lifted its rate from 1.4% to 1.5%. Wow, I’m going to sell all my shares and… well, maybe not.

Investor strategy

An individual investor needs to assess their own needs, their own strategy, and their own investing horizon. I can’t provide that level of guidance. But what I can do is talk about how I plan to adjust my personal strategy to cope with high interest rates.

And I’m not going to change my overall strategy at all. But I do think unusual short-term circumstances like these can provide us with extra opportunities to pick up some good shares on the cheap.

Over in the US, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes slipped into bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks. Most commentators put this, at least partially, down to rising interest rates. I think there are some nice buying opportunities there now, particularly among tech stocks.

No bears here yet

In the UK, we’ve seen nothing close to a bear market. But then a lot of UK shares have been on low valuations for a long time now. So maybe interest rates are affecting the market simply by holding back any possible recovery.

Negative sentiment tends to afflict the whole stock market, not just those companies that should suffer the most from higher interest. So while companies using a lot of debt funding could be facing extra risk, those with little or no debt should hopefully face less.

I dislike indebted companies anyway. But right now, I’m paying special attention to companies with stronger balance sheets. I reckon those are more likely to be unfairly depressed, and could make better buys at times like these.

Shares boosted

And then there are companies that benefit, rather than suffer, when interest is higher. I’m thinking about lenders, particularly banks. The major FTSE 100 banks have just released first-half results, and they’re looking good. All have been boosted by improved lending margins, and that’s boosted share prices.

So my overall investment approach hasn’t changed. Over the long term, inflation and interest rates will surely even out. And I don’t pay much attention to them when making strategic investment decisions.

But in the short-term, I’ll look to top up my investments in companies that are resistant to debt costs. And I reckon my strategy of avoiding highly-indebted companies provides some safety.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 top value stocks to buy right now with 8%+ dividend yields

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this pair of high-yielding UK value stocks. Here he explains why he would happily buy more…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’m copying Warren Buffett to try and turn £1k into £10k now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some of the points that he's imitating from Warren Buffett that he feels can help to increase…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Tesla shares are up over 25%. Here’s what I’m doing!

| Charlie Keough

After a poor start to the year, Tesla shares are making a comeback. So, is now the time for this…

Read more »

Active senior woman with dog on a walk in a beautiful autumn nature.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest for retirement income of £2,000 each month

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into his plan to invest for retirement by applying a trio of well-established but powerful investing principles.

Read more »

Tired woman sleeping on London underground
Investing Articles

Down 25%, Greggs’ shares, not sausage rolls, are tempting me! But I have concerns

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs shares gained on Tuesday morning after a positive earnings report that highlighted soaring sales, despite a tough operating environment.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How much could I get in dividend payments by investing £5,000 in these 2 income stocks?

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods calculates how much he could get paid merely by holding these two income stocks and whether it's in…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Does a flat Legal & General share price mean I shouldn’t own the stock?

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General share price stands almost exactly where it did a year ago. Christopher Ruane explains why he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fresnillo shares amid recession forecasts?

| Dr. James Fox

Fresnillo shares tanked on Tuesday after its earnings report. But maybe I should consider buying this precious metals miner as…

Read more »