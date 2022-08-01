Home » Investing Articles » Could these unusual Asian shares help my investing returns?

Could these unusual Asian shares help my investing returns?

Our writer has been looking for Asian shares he can add to his portfolio. Here he explains how one fund aims to exploit an unusual type of share — and why he likes the strategy.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Sunrise over Earth

Image source: Getty Images

With many western economies in recession, some investors are looking further afield. One area that has caught my eye is South Korea. South Korea’s answer to the FTSE 100 is the KOSPI index. It is deep in negative territory, having fallen 24% in a year. Looking for Asian shares to add to my portfolio, Korea is definitely on my radar as I think its falling stock market could offer increasingly good value.

Korean preference shares

But Korea has various differences to the UK stock market that I need to be aware of as an investor. Some could trip me up — but others may offer me an opportunity.

For example, many of today’s big Korean companies like Samsung had founding families that wanted to raise money but also keep control. To do this, they issued non-voting preference shares. These shares often trade at a discount to voting shares.

But in recent years, some companies have been trying to simplify their capital structure. That means they have been cancelling the non-voting preference shares. To do that they have paid owners the price of an ordinary share. Some savvy investors have bought up these preference shares in anticipation of a possible payout thanks to a deep discount compared to the price of ordinary shares in the same company. One thing I like about this strategy is that these shares are often in quality companies. So they could turn out to be rewarding investments even if the company does not decide to change its share structure and cancel them.

Hyundai

An example of this in practice is Hyundai. The company is a household name across many markets. It is hoping to benefit from the global growth in electric vehicles.

But Hyundai has three types of preference shares outstanding. They all trade at a deep discount to the price of ordinary shares.

If I bought such shares, I could hopefully benefit from Hyundai’s business performance. But I might also get a windfall if Hyundai decides to cancel the shares and pays me the higher value of an ordinary share.

Digging around Asian shares

That might sound unlikely. But actually lots of companies, including Samsung, have done just that.

That is why the Weiss Korea Opportunities Fund (LSE: WKOF) has been buying up bucketloads of such Korean preference shares. The fund managers have followed the same strategy before in markets that had unusual share structures, such as Italy and Brazil. Their attention is now on Asian shares, specifically in Korea. Hyundai is currently the fund’s biggest holding, alongside companies including LG Chem and LG Electronics.

Like the KOSPI index, the fund has had a disappointing year, with its share price falling 29%. The dividend yield of 3.3% is attractive to me. I also like the long-term strategy of exploiting the price difference between ordinary and preference shares in leading Korean companies. If that is successful, it could help my investment returns. So I would consider owning Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund shares as a way of exposing my portfolio to an unusual opportunity among Asian shares.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Did I blunder buying Royal Mail shares last month?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Royal Mail shares have almost halved over the past 12 months, losing over 44% of their value. I bought some…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

12.6% yield! Should I buy this FTSE 100 share for its dividend forecast?

| Royston Wild

Today, Persimmon's dividend forecast remains super attractive. But does the company's sinking share price suggest it should be avoided at…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I can’t buy this FTSE share and it’s driving me nuts! 

| Kevin Godbold

Lack of funds keeps me watching this tempting FTSE stock opportunity from the sidelines, but I'd buy it now if…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this the best time ever to buy UK shares?

| Alan Oscroft

I think I'm seeing increasing signs that UK shares are undervalued right now, and 2022 could be turn out to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares for big dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

The prices of these two FTSE 250 shares have crashed over the past year. Following recent falls, I bought both…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

3 bargain stocks to buy before the market recovers!

| Dr. James Fox

I'm always on the lookout for bargain stocks to add to my portfolio. And with the market still down, I…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Are National Express shares one of the best travel stocks to buy?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan wants to know if National Express shares could be a good travel stock to add to his holdings…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying penny shares

| Alan Oscroft

Is it wise to buy penny shares to try to strike it rich? It's easy to lose money, but I…

Read more »