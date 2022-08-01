Home » Investing Articles » Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

Could these top penny stocks be the new Amazon.com?

Buying small-cap stocks like Amazon once was can help supercharge an investor’s wealth. Could these penny stocks also prove to be brilliant investments?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks can be volatile investments that expose an individual to high levels of risk. But when they succeed, they can also turbocharge an investor’s wealth levels.

The trouble with such small-cap companies is that they’re less financially robust than most larger UK shares. So when times get tough, the casualty rate here is higher than usual.

There can be a huge advantage in buying small-caps like penny stocks, however. They often tend to be young companies that have the potential to grow earnings much faster than established businesses. This means that early-stage investors have a chance to make market-beating returns.

The mighty Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is often used to illustrate how a small-cap company can over time deliver spectacular shareholder profits.

At the time of Amazon’s initial public offering (IPO) in 1997 its market capitalisation stood at just $438m. Meanwhile its shares traded at just $18 each.

The rise of e-commerce in the following 25 years has subsequently made Amazon one of the world’s most valuable companies. Today it’s a $1.37trn Nasdaq behemoth whose shares trade at around $135. And its trading results are used to gauge the underlying strength of the economy.

Buying the company’s shares back in the late 90s was a far riskier proposition than today. But many investors who foresaw the growth of online shopping and bought the retailer have made a fortune.

The chart below shows that someone who invested $1,000 in Amazon back in 1997 would have made $2.34m as of mid-2021!

A chart showing how $1,000 worth of Amazon stock in 1997 would have been worth $2.34m in mid-2021.
Image source: Statista

A hot UK share

Investors don’t need to go to the US to find high-growth companies to invest in, of course. The London stock market is also packed with exciting small-cap companies to buy.

Take penny stock Savannah Resources.

On the one hand, this early-stage miner is packed with risk. It doesn’t have the mighty balance sheet strength of, say, a FTSE 100 mega miner like Rio Tinto. And it’s still waiting to receive environmental approval to start producing lithium at its Barroso project in Portugal.

But Savannah Resources also has considerable investing potential. Barroso is the largest lithium mine in Western Europe. And demand for the metal — a critical material in batteries — is tipped to explode as electric vehicle sales take off.

Another top penny stock

Let’s look at Corero Network Security too. It provides protection against Distributed Denial-of-Service (or DDoS) cyber attacks.

Sure, the business faces huge competition from industry giants like Microsoft and McAfee, to name just a couple. However, the rate at which cyber crime is growing still provides the business with exceptional profits possibilities. Order intake at Corero grew 22% in the six months to June.

Only time will tell if these penny stocks will generate stunning long-term returns like Amazon has. But despite the undeniable risks, those who are brave enough to invest in early-stage companies like these can get extremely wealthy by taking the plunge.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could 2022 be the turnaround year for easyJet shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has fallen heavily in recent years. Our writer explains why he thinks it might start to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Why did the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price climb 10% in July?

| Alan Oscroft

Is the International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price finally set for a long-term recovery on the back of a second-quarter…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Down 20%, are Rio Tinto shares a no-brainer buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Rio Tinto shares are down over the last year as profits have sunk. But maybe now is a good time…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The IPF share price jumped by a third last week. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Strong dividend news boosted the IPF share price sharply last week. Our writer considers whether now is a good time…

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth shares to buy now

| Kevin Godbold

Growth shares are an important part of my diversified portfolio. This month I bought these three to hold for the…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Should I buy Haleon shares or GSK after the demerger?

| Charlie Carman

GSK has spun off its consumer health arm, making Haleon shares' debut Europe's biggest listing for a over a decade.…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett: 3 key investing rules the world’s top investor follows

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett uses a trio of well-established principles when buying shares. Our writer explains why he thinks they can help…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy BP shares ahead of the earnings update?

| Dr. James Fox

BP shares have done well this year. But they haven't performed as well as peers after withdrawing from the Russian…

Read more »