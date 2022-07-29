Home » Investing Articles » AstraZeneca shares fall after boosting guidance! Is this a buying opportunity?

AstraZeneca shares fall after boosting guidance! Is this a buying opportunity?

AstraZeneca shares were down around 2% in early morning trading despite registering positive results. So, what’s going on here?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) shares have gone from strength to strength over the past year. In fact, they’re up 31%. That’s pretty sizeable for a company with a market cap of £164bn.

But shares in the Anglo-Swedish pharma/biotech giant fell on Friday, despite boosting its outlook in its quarterly update.

So, let’s take a closer look at the earnings reports and see whether AstraZeneca stock is right for my portfolio!

Guidance boosted

On Friday, AstraZeneca upped its sales guidance on an increase in prescriptions of its Evusheld injection to protect against Covid-19. The firm said that total revenues were now expected to increase by “a low twenties percentage“, up from previous estimates in the “high teens“.

The pharma giant said that it expects increasing sales of Evusheld — an antibody-based Covid-19 treatment — to offset a decline in sales of its vaccine Vaxzevria — the name given to the Covid-19 vaccine developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

Revenue for the quarter ending June 30 came in at the top of analysts expectations. Core earnings came in at $1.72 per share for the three months, with revenue hitting $10.8bn. Analysts were expecting profit of $1.56 per share.

Meanwhile, product sales were up 41% at $21.6bn and collaboration revenues came to $551m for the six months to June 30. Oncology was a big growth area. The firm saw a 22% increase in revenue from the segment including a substantial milestone payment.

AstraZeneca said gross margins came in at 81% in the half. The report also highlighted that second quarter performance benefitted from currency fluctuations and the phasing of Covid-19 medicine contracts.

AstraZeneca also declared an interim dividend of $0.93 per share.

Would I buy AstraZeneca shares?

AstraZeneca’s share price has been going from strength to strength, and there’s reasons for that beyond the headline data.

The company has a sizeable pipeline, with 184 projects in development right now. By comparison, Pfizer only has 104. More broadly, AstraZeneca’s pipeline is considered more promising than the other large European pharma companies.

The company has also been focusing on acquisitions to fund growth. The purchase of Alexion for $39bn might have pushed up debt — which now totals around $25bn — but it has enhanced AstraZeneca’s portfolio and capacity to address more life-threatening diseases.

AstraZeneca, although an established firm, is very much in a period of growth. There has also been a slew of of positive clinical trial results for several of its ongoing projects. Perhaps most positively is its phase 3 breast cancer treatment, Enhertu. The drug achieved 49% reduction in disease progression versus traditional chemotherapy.

Obviously there are considerable risks in pharma and biotech, as companies can spend billions developing drugs that don’t necessarily work or reach the market. However, I feel AstraZeneca’s broad portfolio offsets some of that risk.

So, despite trading near an all-time high, I’d buy AstraZeneca shares at the current price. The dividend isn’t great, but this blue-chip stock still has great growth potential.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

A £1m Stocks and Shares ISA sounds great! Our writer considers which shares and sectors could achieve this goal over…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

If I bought £1k of Apple shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Apple shares were poised to gain ahead of the market open after reporting a record quarter. So, is the stock…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

Time to buy after NatWest share price jump?

| Alan Oscroft

The NatWest share price is gaining ground, boosted by the bank's healthy liquidity position and strengthening full-year outlook.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could the stock market recovery stall once Summer ends?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past couple of years, investors have benefitted from the stock market recovery. Our writer considers whether it can…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £30 a week to target £6,000 a year passive income for life

| Kevin Godbold

Building a passive income from stocks and shares need not cost the earth and the past performance of the market…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

The BT share price fell yesterday! Here’s what I’m doing

| Charlie Keough

After a strong start to the year, the BT share price took a hit yesterday. Here, our writer delves into…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Teladoc stock just tanked. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Teladoc stock just crashed on the back of the company's Q2 results. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses what he's going to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I would use the Warren Buffett method and aim to turn £500 into £3k

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic for our writer to try and increase a sum of money by 500% in under a decade?…

Read more »